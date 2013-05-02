Brazilian Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is the new face of H&M

Actualizado 5/2/2013 2:43:07 PM CET

MADRID, May 2 (CHANCE) -

H&M has Beyonce as their 2013 summer campaign but they didn't stop there.

Gisele Bundchen, the gorgeous 32 year old supermodel who's also the face of Chanel Beauty will star in the H&M Autum/Winter 2013-2014 campaign. Gisele is one of the highest-paid models in the world and she has just given birth to her second child, Vivian Lake Brady, less than 5 months ago. He body is perfect already and she looked amazing sporting skinny beige pants, gorgeous boots and a knit sweater for the photoshoot yesterday in London.

H&M announced that the model would be part of their campaing with a tweet: "Check out this sneak peek from the shoot of the H&M Fall Fashion campaign with @giseleofficial ! Stay tuned for more!".

Gisele has also taken to instagram to show a snapshot of her enjoying the london sunshine and the H&M campaign photoshoot.

However Gisele is not only a pretty face and incredible body she's also a caring and giving person. Some of the many amazing things she's done include donating 150.000 dollars to Brazil's Zero Hunger program, painting her face as part of the I AM AFRICAN campaign protesting the lack of attention and care given to Africa's HIV/AIDS victims, and designing a necklace for Harper's Bazaar to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She also donates a percentage of profits from Ipanema Gisele Bundchen, her line of sandals, to protect the Amazon.