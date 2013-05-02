Destacamos

Actualizado 5/2/2013 2:43:07 PM CET

Brazilian Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is the new face of H&M

H&M scored a new star for the 2013-2014 Autum/Winter collection

Gisele Bundchen
TWITTER/INSTAGRAM
Actualizado 5/2/2013 2:43:07 PM CET

MADRID, May 2 (CHANCE) -

H&M has Beyonce as their 2013 summer campaign but they didn't stop there.

Gisele Bundchen, the gorgeous 32 year old supermodel who's also the face of Chanel Beauty will star in the H&M Autum/Winter 2013-2014 campaign. Gisele is one of the highest-paid models in the world and she has just given birth to her second child, Vivian Lake Brady, less than 5 months ago. He body is perfect already and she looked amazing sporting skinny beige pants, gorgeous boots and a knit sweater for the photoshoot yesterday in London.

H&M announced that the model would be part of their campaing with a tweet: "Check out this sneak peek from the shoot of the H&M Fall Fashion campaign with @giseleofficial ! Stay tuned for more!".

Gisele has also taken to instagram to show a snapshot of her enjoying the london sunshine and the H&M campaign photoshoot.

However Gisele is not only a pretty face and incredible body she's also a caring and giving person. Some of the many amazing things she's done include donating 150.000 dollars to Brazil's Zero Hunger program, painting her face as part of the I AM AFRICAN campaign protesting the lack of attention and care given to Africa's HIV/AIDS victims, and designing a necklace for Harper's Bazaar to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She also donates a percentage of profits from Ipanema Gisele Bundchen, her line of sandals, to protect the Amazon.

publicidad
Boletín de Chance

Recibe un email cada día con las noticias más importantes.

logo desconecta

LO MÁS LEÍDO


Horóscopo de hoy

Cupones de descuento

  1. Codigo descuento Barceló Hoteles

    Código descuento Barceló Hoteles
  2. Cupón Hawkers

    Cupón Hawkers
  3. Código descuento Casa del Libro

    Código descuento Casa del Libro
  4. Código promocional Atrápalo

    Código promocional Atrápalo
Vídeos destacados
Cargando el vídeo....
Ana Guerra y Jose Lamuño, ¿posible relación?Ana Guerra y Jose Lamuño, ¿posible relación?
Anuncian la fecha de estreno de la 2ª temporada de Velvet ColecciónAnuncian la fecha de estreno de la 2ª temporada de Velvet Colección
Adriana Abenia da a luz a su hijaAdriana Abenia da a luz a su hija
Aitana lanzará su nuevo tema 'Teléfono' el 27 de julioAitana lanzará su nuevo tema 'Teléfono' el 27 de julio
Albalá y Suescun opinan sobre la ruptura de ChabelitaAlbalá y Suescun opinan sobre la ruptura de Chabelita
Los 'Javis' no continuarán en OTLos 'Javis' no continuarán en OT
Alba Carrillo no participará en GH VIPAlba Carrillo no participará en GH VIP
Pilar Rubio y Sergio Ramos se casanPilar Rubio y Sergio Ramos se casan

MATE

Más noticias de celebrities
 
 