COMUNICADO: Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI)(1) Launches Worldwide Campaign to Address Growing Public Health and Social Care

-- Immediate Action Needed to Prepare for 100 Million Cases of Devastating Brain Disease Worldwide Expected by 2050(2)

A global call for action to address the growing public health and social care emergency posed by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias to current and future generations has been launched today (World Alzheimer's Day) by Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI).(1) The worldwide effort focuses on a new Global Alzheimer's Disease Charter urgently calling upon all governments and stakeholders to act now to make Alzheimer's disease and other dementias a priority. The Charter will be released alongside an online petition(2) along with a compelling short film distributed via an email campaign The Global Alzheimer's Disease Charter, short film and online petition can be viewed at http://www.globalcharter.org.(2)

"With 4.6 million new cases of dementia being reported each year, the potential impact on current and future generations is overwhelming. There are currently 30 million people with dementia worldwide; by 2050 it is projected that the figure will be 100 million. We are facing a public health and social care emergency, which requires immediate attention from governments and healthcare policy makers. No country is currently prepared to deal with a crisis of this magnitude," said Daisy Acosta, Chairman of ADI.

Promotion of the Charter aims to increase respect for people with dementia as members of the community and argues for appropriate access to health and social care. The plan recognises that the role of family carers is key and that families must be supported.

6 Principles for change(2)

The members of Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) representing 77 Alzheimer and dementia associations around the world urgently call for the following six principles to be adopted to make this devastating disease a global priority:



1. Promote awareness and understanding of the disease

2. Respect the human rights of people with the disease

3. Recognize the key role of families and carers

4. Provide access to health and social care

5. Stress the importance of optimal treatment after diagnosis

6. Take action to prevent the disease, through improvements in public

health



Alzheimer's Disease International aims to collect 10,000 signatures of support by March 2009 and is encouraging people from all over the world to visit http://www.globalcharter.org, sign the petition to show their support for the Charter. In addition, viewing the specially developed 35mm short film is highly recommended for its beautiful and compelling story.

"We are urging everyone to take a moment to participate in this campaign as Alzheimer's disease and other dementias can affect people of all backgrounds, classes and cultures more and more of us will see our families and friends affected. We need our governments to sit up and take notice! Although age related dementia is not a natural part of aging, which is one of the common misconceptions, it is a disease and a devastating one that affects the whole family," said Marc Wortmann, Executive Director of ADI. "ADI is committed to gaining support for the Charter and using it to lobby governments and NGOs to give people with Alzheimer's disease and dementia the attention and care that they deserve."

Dementia is a degenerative and terminal disease of the brain, which is characterised by gradual onset and progressive impairment of memory and other cognitive functions Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia.(1)

ADI is the international federation of 77 Alzheimer associations around the world in official relations with the World Health Organization.(1)

The Global Alzheimer's Disease Charter has been developed by ADI and the viral campaign was supported by Novartis.

