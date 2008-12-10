COMUNICADO: Study Showed New Episodes of Depression Delayed in People Taking Duloxetine (y 2)

Actualizado 10/12/2008 16:43:47 CET

Duloxetine is approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain in many countries and is also approved in some countries for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence and generalized anxiety disorder. Duloxetine is approved only for adults 18 and over. There is a possibility of an increased risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior in children and young adults treated with antidepressants. Patients should call their doctor right away if they experience worsening depression symptoms, unusual changes in behavior or thoughts of suicide, especially at the beginning of treatment or after a change in dose.

Patients taking duloxetine may experience dizziness or fainting upon standing. The most common side effects of duloxetine include:



-- For depression: Nausea, dry mouth, headache, insomnia, diarrhea

-- For diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain: Nausea, somnolence

(sleepiness), fatigue, headache, dizziness

-- For generalized anxiety disorder: Nausea, fatigue, dry mouth,

drowsiness, constipation, insomnia, decreased appetite, hyperhidrosis

(excessive perspiration), decreased libido, vomiting, ejaculation

delay and erectile dysfunction.

-- For stress urinary incontinence: Nausea, dry mouth, fatigue



This is not a complete list of side effects.

Duloxetine is contraindicated in patients who are allergic to it, who have liver disease resulting in hepatic impairment, who are taking a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), fluvoxamine, ciprofloxacin or enoxacine or who have severe kidney disease. The initiation of treatment with duloxetine also is contraindicated in patients with uncontrolled hypertension that could expose patients to a potential risk of hypertensive crisis.

Eli Lilly and Company and Boehringer Ingelheim

In November 2002, Eli Lilly and Company and Boehringer Ingelheim signed a long-term agreement to jointly develop and commercialize duloxetine hydrochloride. This partnership covers neuroscience indications in most countries outside of the United States and Japan, with few exceptions.

Duloxetine for major depressive episodes, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain and generalized anxiety disorder is marketed by Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim in all countries included in the partnership under the brand name Cymbalta(R), except for Greece, Italy and Spain. In Greece, Italy and Spain Lilly markets the product as Cymbalta(R) and Boehringer Ingelheim markets the product as Xeristar(R). In addition, in Germany, Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim market duloxetine for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain as Ariclaim(R). In the United States, Cymbalta(R) is marketed by Lilly and Quintiles. In Japan, duloxetine is co-developed and co-marketed by Lilly and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Duloxetine for stress urinary incontinence is marketed by Lilly under the brand name Yentreve(R).

