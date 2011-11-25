 
COMUNICADO: Vertu Presents Constellation at Farmiloe Building, London

LONDON, November 25, 2011 /PRNewswire/ --

The Most Exquisite Touch

Vertu, the market leader in luxury mobile phones celebrated the highly anticipated launch of its first touchscreen handset, Constellation in London last night.

Friends of the brand gathered for the evening and were able to admire the new touchscreen smartphone by Vertu at the magnificent Farmiloe Building

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

http://multivu.prnewswire.com/mnr/prne/vertu/52790

The glamorous evening event was attended by a whole host of international guests from across the arts and fashion world including, supermodels Eva Herzigova and Yasmin Le Bon world famous singer Seal as well as models Poppy and Cara Delevigne.

Set in the Farmiloe Building, a fine example of Victorian commercial architecture, guests were able to view a specially designed installation by Vertu brand ambassador and Chinese architect Ma Yansong. Guests also enjoyed exclusive access into the world of Vertu with first-hand experience of the Berry Bros & Rudd winetasting and sommelier advice. The Protector Services Group, experts in personal and data security and Vertu Club Access where owners gain entry to the most exclusive restaurants and clubs in the world as standard.

The evening was hosted by Perry Oosting, Vertu President who commented, "We are delighted to showcase our first touchscreen handset in London, enabling us to fully share our exceptional passion and expertise in mobile phones, craftsmanship and exclusive services with one of the most important and discerning markets in the world. We are pleased to be able to celebrate our first touchscreen phone, Constellation with our friends of the brand in London."

Vertu is the pioneer and leading manufacturer of luxury mobile phones. Created to complement the discerning customer's lifestyle, Vertu offers tailored, luxury services in combination with the finest in design, engineering and manufacture. With three distinct collections- Signature, Ascent and Constellation- Vertu uses innovations in manufacturing technology with traditional technology with traditional craftsmanship, assembling each phone at the company's headquarters in England. Vertu is available in over 500 stores, including over 70 Vertu boutiques, in 66 countries worldwide. For more information please visit http://www.vertu.com


For further media information, please contact:
Louisa McCarthy or Michael Evans
Neville McCarthy Associates
louisa/michael@nevillemccarthy.com
+(0)207-940-2900


Video:
http://multivu.prnewswire.com/mnr/prne/vertu/52790

