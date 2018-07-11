COMUNICADO: 5GAA, BMW Group, Ford and Groupe PSA Exhibit First European Demonstration of C-V2X Direct Communication Interoperability

Publicado 11/07/2018 10:45:14 CET

Created in 2016, the Association is comprised of over 90 members whose mission is to develop, test and promote communications solutions, initiate their standardization and accelerate their commercial availability and global market penetration, to address society's connected mobility and road safety needs with applications such as automated driving, ubiquitous access to services and integration into smart city and intelligent transportation. For more information, visit 5GAA's website [http://5gaa.org ] , LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/5gaa/https:/www.linkedin.com/company/5gaa ] and Twitter [https://twitter.com/5gaa_official ] pages.

About the BMW Group With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 30 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries. In 2017, the BMW Group sold over 2,463,500 passenger vehicles and more than 164,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2017 was EUR 10.655 billion on revenues amounting to EUR 98.678 billion. As of 31 December 2017, the BMW Group had a workforce of 129,932 employees. The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit http://www.corporate.ford.com.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot [http://www.peugeot.com/en ], Citroen [http://www.citroen.com/en ], DS [http://www.dsautomobiles.co.uk ], Opel [http://www.opel.de ] and Vauxhall [http://www.vauxhall.co.uk ] and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move [http://fr.free2move.com/en ] brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker [https://www.groupe-psa.com/en ] with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars [https://www.groupe-psa.com/en/story/en-route-vers-la-voiture-autonome ], Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance [http://www.banquepsafinance.com ] and in automotive equipment via Faurecia [http://www.faurecia.com/en ]. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en [http://groupe-psa.com/en ]

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT - including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website [http://www.qualcomm.com ], OnQ blog [https://www.qualcomm.com/news/onq ], Twitter [http://www.twitter.com/qualcomm ] and Facebook [http://www.facebook.com/qualcomm ] pages.

About Savari

Savari seeks to make the world's roadways and vehicles automated and safer by deploying advanced wireless sensor technologies and software. Savari builds software and hardware sensor solutions for automotive car manufacturers, the automotive aftermarket and smart cities. The company pioneered V2X radio technology, which is crucial for vehicles to achieve Level 4 and Level 5 of automation. The technology allows vehicles to share data with other vehicles, traffic lights and smartphones. With more than 150 man-years of V2X learning and development and 15 million-plus miles per year of public testing, Savari is a leader in V2X technology. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has offices in Detroit, Mich., Munich, Germany, Seoul, Korea and Bengaluru, India. For more information, visit savari.net [http://savari.net ].

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset is product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries

