COMUNICADO: Additional Benefit of Orphan Drug, Lenvima® (lenvatinib) Determined by German Federal Joint Committee (G-BA)

Actualizado 03/11/2016 12:59:15 CET

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With over 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realise our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in multiple therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Oncology and Neurology.

As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through our investment and participation in partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.

For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit http://www.eisai.com.

References

1) Guo M et al. Overall survival gain with lenvatinib vs. placebo in 131I-refractory

defferentiated thyroid cancer: An updated analysis. 18th ECCO - 40th ESMO European

Cancer Congress, Vienna, Austria September 2015

2) Schlumberger M et al. Lenvatinib versus placebo in radioiodine refractory

differentiated thyroid cancer. NEJM2015; 372: 621-630. Available at

http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1406470

3) EUCAN Thyroid Cancer Factsheet2015.

http://eu-cancer.iarc.fr/EUCAN/Cancer.aspx?Cancer=35. Accessed: December 2015

4) Kilfoy BA et al. Cancer Causes Control. 2009 Jul; 20(5):525-31

5) Butterfly Thyroid Cancer Trust. About Thyroid Cancer. Available at:

http://www.butterfly.org.uk/about.htm Accessed: June 2015

6) Matsui J, et al. Int J Cancer 2008; 122:664-671

7) Okamoto K, et al. Distinct Binding Mode of Multikinase Inhibitor Lenvatinib Revealed

by Biochemical Characterization. ACS Med. Chem. Lett 2015; 6:89-94

8) Newbold K et al. Phase 3 study of (E7080) Lenvatinib in Differentiated Cancer of the

Thyroid (SELECT): Results and subgroup analysis of patients from Europe. Presented as

a digital poster at ETA 2014.

9) Wirth L et al. 2015; Open-Label Extension Phase Outcomes of the Phase 3 Select Trial

of Lenvatinib in Patients with 131I-Refractory Differentiated Thyroid

Cancer. Endocrine Reviews; 36;2: Abstract 0R44-6. Available at:

http://press.endocrine.org/doi/abs/10.1210/endo-meetings.2015.THPTA.6.OR44-6 Accessed:

September 2015

10) National Cancer Institute at the National Institute of Health. Available at:

http://www.cancer.gov/cancertopics/pdq/treatment/thyroid/Patient/page1/AllPages#1

11) Brito J et al. BMJ 2013; 347

12) Cancer Research UK. Thyroid cancer incidence statistics. Available

at: http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/cancer-info/cancerstats/types/thyroid/incidence/uk-thyroid-cancer-incidence-statistics

Accessed: September 2015

13) Gild M et al. Multikinase inhibitors: a new option for the treatment of thyroid

cancer. Nature Reviews Endocrinology. 2011; 7: 617-624

14) Thyroid Cancer Basics. 2011. Available at: http://www.thyca.org. Accessed: June 2015

15) Pacini F et al. ESMO Guidelines Working Group. Ann Oncol. 2012;23 (suppl 7)

:vii110-vii119.

CONTACT: Media Enquiries: Eisai, Cressida Robson / Ben Speller,+44-(0)7908-314-155/+44-(0)7908-409416, Cressida_Robson@eisai.net,Ben_Speller@eisai.net, Tonic Life Communications, Alex Davies / CallumHaire, +44-(0)7720-496-472 / +44-(0)7867-429637, Alex.davies@toniclc.com,Callum.Haire@toniclc.com