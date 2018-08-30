 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

COMUNICADO: BlockEx 'Carbon Blue' Delivers Biggest Ever Upgrade to Award-Winning Digital Asset Trading Platform

Publicado 30/08/2018 13:01:35CET

LONDON, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 40 new crypto trading pairs added to BlockExMarkets.com with new user interface, brokerage traderoom, and primary & secondary marketplaces BlockEx, the digital asset exchange provider for institutional-grade financial markets, has unveiled its new 'Carbon Blue' release, the most significant upgrade to its exchange platform to date.

Carbon Blue delivers a brand new user interface centred on a new traderoom with a ten-times increase in performance. A primary listing cart and enhanced KYC flows streamline the ICO issuance process and include a new 'flash sale' feature. New crypto-to-crypto trading is supported by the listing of 20 new secondary market tokens.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608924/BlockEx_Logo.jpg )

Adam Leonard, CEO at BlockEx, said: "We're very excited about the Carbon Blue release to our award-winning platform. It is a major milestone for BlockEx that is the culmination of many months of work. It delivers a wealth of capabilities to BlockExMarkets.com, built around a new traderoom, including 40 new crypto-pairs, and exciting primary and secondary listing features. It is also built on a revised architecture that allows us to slipstream in the many upgrades we have planned over the next year."

BlockEx's platform now offers more than 40 BTC/ETH crypto-pairs and 20 secondary tokens, including: aELF, Aeron, ContentBox, CortexLabs, DAXT, DistrictOx, Dock, EOS, Ethos, Golem, GoNetwork, Holo, LOCI, LOOM, Mark.Space, Nuls, OmiseGO, RCC, Stox, Zilliqa.

About BlockEx 

BlockEx is the blockchain digital asset exchange and technology provider for institutional-grade financial market participants, to allow them to deliver a step change in opportunity, efficiency and transparency in their own businesses. The company, an award winning London-based fintech success, delivers and operates http://www.BlockExMarkets.com its own brokerage, which incorporates blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. Find out more at http://www.BlockEx.com.

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608924/BlockEx_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Dan Starr, 30 Ago. (0) - 203-637-5764

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

Cupones de descuento

  1. Codigo descuento Expedia

    Código descuento Expedia
  2. Cupón Nike

    Cupón Nike
  3. Código descuento Media Markt

    Código descuento Media Markt
  4. Código promocional El Corte Inglés

    Código promocional El Corte Inglés
La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
SociedadDifunden un vídeo que involucra a Alisson Becker en un escándalo sexual

Difunden un vídeo que involucra a Alisson Becker en un escándalo sexual
GenteGeorgina Rodríguez y la vida que quiere ocultar al público

Georgina Rodríguez y la vida que quiere ocultar al público
NutriciónHacer pequeños cambios en los horarios del desayuno y la cena pueden ayudar a reducir la grasa corporal

Hacer pequeños cambios en los horarios del desayuno y la cena pueden ayudar a reducir la grasa corporal