COMUNICADO: BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results (1)

Publicado 28/08/2018 14:58:03 CET

TORONTO, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Results Highlights

Third Quarter 2018 Compared With Third Quarter 2017:

- Net income of $1,536 million, up 11%; adjusted net income[1] of $1,565 million, up 14% - EPS[2] of $2.31, up 13%; adjusted EPS[1],[2 ]of $2.36, up 16% - ROE of 14.7%, up from 13.4%; adjusted ROE[1] of 15.0%, up from 13.3% - Provision for credit losses[3] (PCL) of $186 million compared with $202 million on an adjusted basis in the prior year and $126 million on a reported basis; prior year reported provision for credit losses includes a decrease in the collective allowance of $76 million pre-tax - Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 11.4%

Year-to-Date 2018 Compared With Year-to-Date 2017:

- Net income of $3,755 million, down 9%, reflecting the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset[4] and a restructuring charge in the current year[5] and a net gain[6] in the prior year; adjusted net income[1] of $4,450 million, up 6% - EPS[2],[4],[5] of $5.59, down 8%; adjusted EPS[1],[2] of $6.67, up 7% - ROE of 12.3%, compared with 13.7%; adjusted ROE[1] of 14.6%, up from 13.9% - Provision for credit losses of $487 million[3] compared with $620 million on an adjusted basis and $544 million on a reported basis

For the third quarter ended July 31, 2018, BMO Financial Group recorded net income of $1,536 million or $2.31 per share on a reported basis, and net income of $1,565 million or $2.36 per share on an adjusted basis.

"BMO delivered strong results and ongoing earnings momentum this quarter. Adjusted net income was up 14% and adjusted earnings per share grew 16% with a particularly good contribution from our U.S. segment and from our competitively advantaged commercial businesses on both sides of the border. Total Bank adjusted operating leverage was 2.9% and was positive in each of our operating groups," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group.

"The bank is strong and growing. Our performance is a direct result of efforts to simplify how we work across our organization and with our customers and deliver the exceptional products and experiences that our customers have come to expect. Together we are making the bank more efficient and more competitive, positioning ourselves to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value," concluded Mr. White.

Return on equity (ROE) was 14.7%, up from 13.4% in the prior year and adjusted ROE was 15.0%, up from 13.3%. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 17.9% compared with 16.5% in the prior year and adjusted ROTCE was 18.0% compared with 16.0%.

(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items. Adjusted results and measures are non-GAAP and are detailed for all reported periods in the Non-GAAP Measures section, where such non-GAAP measures and their closest GAAP counterparts are disclosed. (2) All Earnings per Share (EPS) measures in this document refer to diluted EPS, unless specified otherwise. EPS is calculated using net income after deductions for net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries and preferred share dividends. (3) Effective in the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Prior periods have not been restated. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policies section on page 27 of our Third Quarter 2018 Report to Shareholders for further details. In prior periods, changes to the collective allowance were an adjusting item. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section on page 3. (4) Reported net income in the first quarter of 2018 included a $425 million (US$339 million) charge due to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset as a result of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which had a year-to-date negative impact of approximately 10% on reported net income growth, and $0.66 to EPS. See the Critical Accounting Estimates - Income Taxes and Deferred Tax Assets section on page 114 of BMO's 2017 Annual Report. For further information see the Other Regulatory Developments section on page 28 of our Third Quarter 2018 Report to Shareholders. (5) Reported net income in the second quarter of 2018 included a $192 million restructuring charge, primarily related to severance, as a result of an ongoing bank-wide initiative to simplify how we work, drive increased efficiency, and invest in technology to move our business forward. (6) Net income in the prior year included a net gain of $133 million, attributed to a $168 million gain on the sale of Moneris US and a $35 million loss on the sale of a portion of the U.S. indirect auto loan portfolio, and a decrease in the collective allowance of $54 million. Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based on unrounded numbers.

Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a fourth quarter 2018 dividend of $0.96 per common share, unchanged from the preceding quarter and up $0.06 per share or 7% from the prior year. The quarterly dividend of $0.96 per common share is equivalent to an annual dividend of $3.84 per common share.

Our complete Third Quarter 2018 Report to Shareholders, including our unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2018, is available online at http://www.bmo.com/investorrelations and at http://www.sedar.com.

Operating Segment Overview

Canadian P&C Reported net income of $642 million increased $29 million or 5% and adjusted net income of $642 million increased $28 million or 5% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Results reflect revenue growth, partially offset by higher expenses and higher provision for credit losses.

During the quarter, we were named Best Commercial Bank - Canada by World Finance for the fourth consecutive year. The award recognized our personalized and partnership-based relationships with clients, as well as our continued specialized focus on three major sectors: technology, agriculture and healthcare.

U.S. P&C Reported net income of $364 million increased $96 million or 36% and adjusted net income of $376 million increased $97 million or 34% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Reported net income of US$279 million increased US$73 million or 35% and adjusted net income of US$288 million increased US$73 million or 34% from the prior year, due to good revenue growth, the tax reform benefit and lower provisions for credit losses, partially offset by higher expenses.

During the quarter, we improved our customer ranking to second among 40 of the largest U.S. banks in the 2018 Survey of Bank Reputations published by American Banker, which assesses perceptions of a banking institution's governance, products and services, and innovation.

(CONTINUA)