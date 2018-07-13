COMUNICADO: COMPO EXPERT Enters Strategic Partnership With Significant Indian Fertilizer Company Transworld Furtichem

Publicado 13/07/2018 17:05:39 CET

Comprehensive and future-oriented cooperation in terms of technology development, localized production and commercialization

COMPO EXPERT GmbH (COMPO EXPERT), a leading manufacturer of specialty fertilizers for commercial use and portfolio company of the London-headquartered global private equity firm XIO Group, is entering a strategic partnership with Transworld Furtichem Pvt. Ltd. (Transworld Furtichem), a significant fertilizer manufacturer in India. Through this comprehensive and future-oriented cooperation, Transworld Furtichem will become COMPO EXPERT's partner for the brands NovaTec(R) and Basfoliar(R) in India. Both parties will closely work together in developing new technologies, localizing the production and jointly commercializing the highly efficient, environmentally friendly COMPO EXPERT fertilizer products.

Thomas H. Ahrens, the CEO of COMPO EXPERT: "This strategic partnership represents another milestone on our determined path to become the leading manufacturer of specialty fertilizer for commercial use worldwide. India is a viable market with strong growth potential for high quality and environmentally friendly fertilizers, and thus ideally fits into our global expansion strategy. I am convinced that the cooperation with Transworld Furtichem will create significant value for both companies and yield tangible benefits for the Indian agriculture industry."

Transworld Furtichem has a strong position in the Indian fertilizer market and an extensive distribution network that will effectively expand COMPO EXPERT's local reach. The joint product portfolio of cash crops and high value crops will meet the rising demands of Indian farmers in terms of crop yields and sustainability. Against this background, Transworld Furtichem will ensure local manufacturing by establishing a new production facility in Kandla, India.

Yusuf Dhanani, the President of Transworld Furtichem: "The demand for modern fertilizers among Indian farmers is growing. Our new partnership with COMPO EXPERT gives us the opportunity to utilize their innovative technology and strong production expertise. At the same time, COMPO EXPERT will benefit from our long-standing experience and presence in the Indian market. I am thus looking forward to a fruitful and longstanding partnership."

COMPO EXPERT, Europe's leading manufacturer of special fertilizers, offers a broad portfolio of high-quality innovative fertilizers for commercial use. Over the past years, the company has significantly expanded its global footprint through targeted expansion and strategic partnerships in Latin and South America as well as in Asia. The new cooperation with Indian Transworld Furtichem encompasses two of the highly efficient and environmentally friendly quality fertilizer products: NovaTec(R), a stabilized water-soluble fertilizers brand, and Basfoliar(R), a foliar applied biostimulants.

Carsten Geyer, Partner and Head of Europe for XIO Group, the London-headquartered owner of COMPO EXPERT: "The partnership with Transworld Furtichem is an excellent strategic fit for COMPO EXPERT. After entering a strategic cooperation in China last year, this new one in India represents another important lever for accelerated growth and value generation in the Asian region. We are glad that we could support this important next step in the company's stringent internationalization."

Joseph Pacini, CEO and Partner of XIO Group added: "COMPO EXPERT has realized a tremendous development over the past years and has become a truly international specialized fertilizer company with leading market positions in Europe, Latin and South America and a growing presence in Asia. It is a blueprint for XIO Group's strength in investing and successfully growing market-leading and high-performing businesses worldwide."

About COMPO EXPERT

COMPO EXPERT GmbH, with headquarters in Muenster in the German region of Westphalia, is an international company with locations in Europe, North and South America, Asia and South Africa. The Company produces and sells special fertilizers and biostimulants for all areas of plant cultivation. COMPO EXPERT offers a broad range of high quality, innovative special fertilizers for commercial use. Its product range includes innovative slow-release fertilizers, special mineral fertilizers, coated fertilizers, nutrient salts, liquid fertilizers, trace nutrients and soil treatments, and crop protection products. With those products, COMPO EXPERT is a market leader in Europe. COMPO EXPERT was acquired in 2015 by XIO Group, a global alternative investments company, and now has more than 600 employees. For more information, visit: http://www.compo-expert.com .

About XIO Group

XIO Group is a global multi-billion dollar alternative investments firm headquartered in London that employs an international team of more than 50 investment professionals. Representing more than a dozen nationalities among its employees and its network of advisors, the firm has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Hong Kong, the United States and mainland China. With a seasoned international investment team that includes professionals with experience working at many of the world's leading private equity firms, XIO Group seeks to deploy its capital for global transactions. XIO Group's strategy is to identify and invest in market-leading businesses located across North America and Europe and help these companies to capitalize on untapped opportunities in fast growing markets, particularly in Asia. XIO Group is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer. For more information, visit: http://www.xiogroup.com .

About Transworld Furtichem

Transworld Furtichem represent the fertilizer division of Dubai based "Blue Deebaj Group" with 1,500 employees. It has production facilities in Dubai, India and Malaysia that among others manufacture NPK compounds, Water-soluble NPK, Granulated Single Super Phosphate, Magnesium Sulphate, Sulphate of potash. Transworld Furtichem covers all fertilizer business segments as well as retail, distribution, manufacturing, supply chain management and R&D. The company's extensive operations are spread over six countries namely: Malaysia, India, UAE, Mozambique, Zambia and Malawi.

