COMUNICADO: Helaba With Profit Before Tax of EUR 200 Million in First Half of 2018

FRANKFURT, Germany, August 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Pre-tax profit on target - Noticeable recovery in volume of new business in Q2 - Risk situation comfortable - CET1 ratio rises to 15.5 percent - Implementation of regulatory requirements weighs on administration expenses

Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen ended the first half of the year with a consolidated profit before tax of EUR 200 million, which was EUR 38 million below the EUR 238 million generated in same period last year. After tax, the consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 140 million (H1 2017: EUR 150 million).

"Conditions remain challenging and are having a particularly negative impact on the net interest income. In contrast, the volume of new business picked up noticeably in the second quarter, as expected, and the risk situation remains comfortable. For the year as a whole, we therefore continue to expect a profit before tax in a mid-triple-digit million range," said Herbert Hans Grüntker, Chairman of Helaba's Board of Managing Directors.

