COMUNICADO: HOYA Vision Care Establishes Subsidiary in Russia

HOYA Vision Care Company, a key player in the global market for ophthalmic lenses, announces the establishment of HOYA Lens RUS LLC.

Building on a strong position in the Russian Federation through a longtime local distributor, HOYA is now entering the market directly to provide better service and further develop its customer base. HOYA sees significant opportunities to expand its business in Russia and become a leading provider of advanced eye-care products, services and technologies.

Mr. Evgeny Shumilov, managing director of HOYA Lens RUS, said: "We look forward to building on the success the HOYA brand has enjoyed in Russia over the past 11 years. We intend to foster close relationships with our customers, and are highly committed to enriching their practice with best-in-class lens materials, designs and surface treatments. By launching new services for our customers, we will continue our innovation strategy."

Mr. Hans Werquin, CEO of HOYA Vision Care Europe, added: "We are immensely proud to establish our own entity in Russia. The country is one of our key strategic markets with exciting potential for value-added vision correction products. HOYA greatly values its close proximity to its customers, offering them quick access to the latest innovations and technologies, providing direct support and building business in partnership. A presence in Russia will allow us to strengthen this relationship and lay the foundations for future growth." About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global med-tech company and the leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With more than 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of over 34,000 people. http://www.hoya.eu

