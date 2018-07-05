COMUNICADO: Infosys Partners With Siemens to Develop Advanced IoT Engineering Solutions on MindSphere

Publicado 05/07/2018 11:15:03 CET

BENGALURU, India and FRANKFURT, Germany, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infosys [https://www.infosys.com ] , a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today unveiled a new partnership with Siemens PLM Software to develop applications and services for MindSphere, the open cloud-based IoT operating system from Siemens.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg )

MindSphere connects real things (e.g. industrial machinery and equipment) to the digital world and provides powerful industry applications and digital services to help drive business success.

This partnership between Infosys and Siemens will enable customers to improve competitiveness by leveraging the power of data generated by their devices. Data analytics will enhance efficiencies through capabilities like predictive maintenance and end-to-end factory visibility. Customers will also benefit by monetizing new data-driven services. The initial focus will be on customers in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, healthcare, pharmaceutical, transportation and logistics industries.

Infosys will offer end-to-end implementation services for Mindsphere, as well as post-implementation support. The company will leverage its repository of Industry 4.0 accelerators (e.g. maturity assessment framework) as well as platform tools (e.g. edge connectivity, AR/VR tools) and ready-made apps (e.g. factory visibility) to quickly onboard customers onto the platform, thereby accelerating the value that customers reap from their assets.

Ravi Kumar S, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "Our new partnership with Siemens for MindSphere perfectly fits into our vision of seeing the physical and digital worlds converge. There is an increasing need for enterprises to accelerate their digital journeys and to deliver new and innovative services. This partnership will help us bring exciting solutions to our customers that combine strategic insights and execution excellence."

Paul Kaeley, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Siemens PLM Software, said, "Infosys, with its strengths in industrial engineering, depth of experience in industrial analytics and emerging areas like augmented reality and virtual reality, together with Siemens' expertise in manufacturing industrial assets, will bring wide and differentiated value-added digital services to customers from different branches, especially engineering and asset-intensive customers."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. These filings are available at http://www.sec.gov [https://www.infosys.com/links/redirectlink.aspx?id=sec-gov.aspx ]. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Media contacts: Asia Pacific: Sarah Gideon, Infosys, India,+91-80-4156-3998, Sarah_Gideon@infosys.com; EMEA: Margherita Di Cerbo,Infosys, Europe, +44-2075162748, Margherita.DiCerbo@infosys.com; Americas:Chiku Somaiya, Infosys, USA, +1-408-375-2722, Chiku.Somaiya@infosys.com