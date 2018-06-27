COMUNICADO: Interaxon Inc., the World Leader in Consumer Brain Sensing Technology, Announces French, German and Spanish Languages fo

 
TORONTO, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Muse(R) Meditation Headband Makes Meditation Easy(TM) for an Expanding Base of Users; 

Company Plans to Add More Languages to Address Growing Demand  

Interaxon Inc [http://www.choosemuse.com ], the world leader in consumer brain sensing technology, today announced the expansion of the Muse(R) application associated with its flagship product Muse(R): the brain sensing headband. French, German and Spanish wellness seekers can now experience the Muse(R) meditation app in their native language. Additionally, European Union consumers can purchase the Muse(R) headband in their local currency.

"We continue to enhance the Muse(R) meditation experience through our leading brain sensing technology as we expand our language capabilities to meet the needs of our international communities," said Derek Luke, CEO, Interaxon. "Supporting people to live happier, healthier and more connected lives around the world is part of our mission. Taking a strategic step towards offering global access to the Muse(R) experience allows us to connect with the rest of the world and support this mission."

Launched in 2014, the Muse(R) headband uses research-grade EEG technology to provide real-time audio and visual feedback on an individual's meditative state. Interaxon has been able to bring this technology to the consumer market through partnerships with Amazon, Best Buy, Target and specialty retailers. Muse(R) is also used by end consumers, wellness and health practitioners, athletes and third-party developers.

Building on successful consumer adoption, the company has launched specialized products for the clinical, professional and wellness community. Its technology is also used in brain research by scientists from top global universities and research institutes such as NASA, MIT, UCL, Universitat Tuebingen, Inria and the Mayo Clinic.

To learn more, visit http://www.choosemuse.com.

About Interaxon:  

At Interaxon, we develop engaging experiences using brainwave-sensing technology designed to help you free yourself from physical, emotional and mental obstacles so you get more out of every moment. Our mission is to enable you to live a happier, healthier and more connected life with leading brainwave technologies and experiences. Our flagship product is the Muse(R) headband, a sensory headband that is designed to help you meditate by providing you real-time audio and visual feedback on your meditative state through the Muse(R) companion app. More information about Interaxon and the Muse(R) headband is available at http://www.choosemuse.com [http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.choosemuse.com%2F&esheet=51739143&newsitemid=20180107005076&lan=en-US&anchor=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.choosemuse.com%2F&index=1&md5=cef91441dc0d815136a14a66aca9e740 ] .

Media Contact: Vanita Thind Interaxon Inc. Vanita@interaxon.ca +1-647-964-3540

