 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

COMUNICADO: El NICE respalda a Crysvita® (Burosumab) en la enfermedad ósea metabólica rara, hipofosfatemia ligada a X (2)

Publicado 05/09/2018 20:08:48CET

1) Burosumab for treating X-linked hypophosphataemia (ID1151) NICE Final Evaluation Document, Septiembre de 2018 https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/indevelopment/gid-hst10016 /documents 2) Crysvita (burosumab) Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)  http://www.ema.europa.eu/ema/index.jsp?curl=pages/medicines/human/medicines/004275/human_med_002224.jsp&mid=WC0b01ac058001d124 3) Carpenter T, Whyte M, Imel E et al. Burosumab therapy in children with X-linked hypophosphataemia. N Engl J 2018; 378(21):1987-1998

CONTACTO: Relaciones con los medios: Callum Spreng,callum@sprengthomson.com, 07803-970103; Public Affairs: Yvette Venable,yvette.venable@kyowakirin.com, 07388-222769

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

Cupones de descuento

  1. Codigo descuento Expedia

    Código descuento Expedia
  2. Cupón Nike

    Cupón Nike
  3. Código descuento Media Markt

    Código descuento Media Markt
  4. Código promocional El Corte Inglés

    Código promocional El Corte Inglés
La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Sociedad5 de septiembre: Día Mundial del Hermano, ¿por qué se conmemora en esta fecha?

5 de septiembre: Día Mundial del Hermano, ¿por qué se conmemora en esta fecha?
EspañaEl Gobierno mantiene su voluntad de dialogar con Torra, pero le recuerda que las sentencias hay que aceptarlas

El Gobierno mantiene su voluntad de dialogar con Torra, pero le recuerda que las sentencias hay que aceptarlas
Curiosity¿Cómo dormirse en 2 minutos?: El método que usa el ejército de Estados Unidos con sus soldados

¿Cómo dormirse en 2 minutos?: El método que usa el ejército de Estados Unidos con sus soldados