COMUNICADO: Russian Export Center - The Future of Jobs: How To Get Ready for the New Complex World

Publicado 11/09/2018 12:17:14 CET

HANNOVER, Germany, September 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

To ensure economic growth, states need to take significant efforts, primarily in relation to improving the quality of human capital through training and skills development in new and transitional economies. Participants of the ASEAN TVET CONFERENCE 2018 spoke about these challenges within the framework of the WorldSkills ASEAN international skills excellence event.

Mr. Simon Bartley, WorldSkills International President, Police General Adul Sangsingkeo, Minister of Labour of the Ministry of Labour of the Kingdom of Thailand, official and technical delegates of the WorldSkills member countries, representatives of the ILO, WorldBank, UNESCO, OECD, ASEAN Confederation of Employers (ACE) , Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of China, The Federation of Thai Industries, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the Philippines and the business community discussed the development of future skills.

A high interest among the conference participants was evoked by Russia's experience in forecasting the skills of the future. Russia is preparing for the next WorldSkills Competitions (22-29 August 2019, Kazan), where the Future Skills zone will be presented for the first time.

"For the successful training of personnel for the new economy in the future, we should already today be engaged in designing the competencies of Future Skills. Therefore, in the framework of the World Championship in Russia, competitions will be held on the Internet of things, machine learning, Big Data and 12 more Future Skills, including SoftSkills," said the official delegate of the Russian Federation to WorldSkills International Ekaterina Loshkareva, Deputy General Director for Research and Development of WorldSkills Russia.

Simon Bartley, President of WorldSkills International, noted the need and importance of the development of WorldSkills competitions, in particular such areas as: FutureSkills, skills for youngsters, entrepreneurial skills, skills for Government employees and a mix of bio, physical and digital skills.

The WorldSkills International Conference in Kazan 2019 will be focused on joining the efforts of different countries in best practices exchange and finding solutions to the challenges in TVET and skills development in the new and transforming economies. Ekaterina Loshkareva invited colleagues to take part in research projects preceding the conference and its programmed activities.

The WorldSkills International (WSI) movement originated in the post-war years in Spain (1947), when the world was sorely lacking skilled labour. Today it is an effective tool for training personnel in accordance with world standards and the needs of new high-tech industries in 79 countries around the world.

The Association of South East Asian Nations is an important political, economic and cultural regional intergovernmental organization of 10 countries located in Southeast Asia: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia.

