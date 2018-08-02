COMUNICADO: The Stars Group & Resorts Casino Hotel Partner to Enter New Jersey's Online Sports Betting Market (2)

Publicado 02/08/2018 18:16:15 CET

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment assumed management of Resorts Casino Hotel in 2012, a move that has set the stage for its return as the most exciting gaming destination in Atlantic City. Boasting a prime location spanning 11 acres at the northern end of the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, the resort features 942 guest rooms and suites in two hotel towers, an 80,000-square-foot casino, two theaters, 10 restaurants, a food court featuring five eateries, two VIP slot and table player lounges, a casino bar, indoor-outdoor swimming pool, health club and spa, salon, and retail shops. Its 64,000 square feet of technologically advanced meeting space includes 24 meeting and function rooms, most featuring natural light and ocean views, and a 13,000-square-foot ballroom.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eric Hollreiser: Press@starsgroup.com

For investor relations, please contact:

Tim Foran: Tel: +1 437-371-5730, ir@starsgroup.com

CONTACT: +44-7624-304304