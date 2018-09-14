COMUNICADO: The Stars Group's European Poker Tour Barcelona Breaks Pokerstars Main Event Participation Record

Publicado 14/09/2018 17:00:53 CET

The Stars Group today announced that the Barcelona stop on its PokerStars European Poker Tour (EPT), one of several major live poker tournament series sponsored by PokerStars, came to a close on Sunday, September 2, setting a PokerStars record for the number of entrants to an EPT main event.

The EPT Barcelona Main Event attracted the largest live main event player field in PokerStars EPT history with more than 1,900 entrants playing over six days generating a main event prize pool of approximately EUR9.4 and a first-place prize of approximately EUR1.6 million. Overall, EPT Barcelona attracted over 4,500 players from 109 countries and generated a total of approximately 19,600 entries across 35 tournaments and a total prize pool of $44 million.

PokerStars also awarded ten Platinum Passes to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship (PSPC), which takes place in January 2019, to the winners of EPT Barcelona's main and headline events. Each Platinum Pass is worth $30,000 and includes a $25,000 PSPC buy-in, accommodation at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort and approximately $2,000 for travel and expenses.

The EPT, which is regarded in the industry as one of the world's most iconic live poker tours, has this year also stopped in the Bahamas for the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure and Monte Carlo, and will stop for the EPT Open in Sochi in September and EPT Prague in December.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker, as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 19 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

