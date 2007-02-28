COMUNICADO: Platts Adds Turkish Plastics to its Global Suite of Price Benchmarks

Actualizado 28/02/2007 21:35:22 CET

Platts, the world's leading energy and commodity information provider, today began publishing weekly price assessments for the increasingly active Turkish market. Polymers are petrochemicals used to produce plastics.

"Turkey has emerged as a key spot market benchmark for polymers, which are used in the manufacture of plastic products for the packaging, automotive, electronics, and construction industries," said David Hanna, Platts Global Director of Petrochemicals. "We are pleased to bring greater transparency to this important market with our new assessments. The new assessments are based on a rigorous and clearly defined methodology that has been a hallmark of Platts."

The new assessments will be on a CFR Istanbul basis for the following polymers: low density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), high density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene homopolymer (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polystyrene (PS).

"According to several studies, Turkey consumes over 3 million metric tonnes of polymers annually, making it one of the largest buyers in the Europe-Mideast area," explains Shahrin Ismaiyatim, Platts Managing Editor of European Petrochemicals. "Around 26% of this consumption is for PP, followed by PE, PVC, and PS. With a population of over 70 million people, and only one major polymer producer, Petkim, Turkey relies on imported resins to meet most of its domestic demand."

The new assessments will be published every Wednesday in the Platts Polymerscan and in Platts' real-time petrochemical price and news service, Platts Petrochemical Alert (PCA). The assessments complement Platts' comprehensive coverage of the polymers markets in Western and Eastern Europe; North, Southeast and West Asia; and the U.S. and Latin America. The price assessments are available by subscription only. For more information about Turkish polymer and other Platts price assessments, visit www.platts.com.

