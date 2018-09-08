Hardwell anuncia su retirada

Actualizado 08/09/2018 19:57:58 CET

MADRID, 8 Sep. (EDIZIONES) -

Robbert van de Corput, conocido como Hardwell, ha anunciado su retirada de los escenarios de forma "indefinida" a causa de exceso de trabajo, que le había apartado de su familia y amigos. No obstante ha dejado claro que seguirá haciendo música y que es temporal hasta que se encuentre "más fuerte" para regresar.

"Desde que era un niño pequeño soñé con la vida que vivo en este mismo momento. Una vida llena de música, interacción humana real y la libertad de expresarme de la forma más pura que conozco", de esta manera comienza el DJ de 30 años el comunicado que ha publicado en sus redes sociales.

Según revela, los últimos años había reflexionado sobre la presión a la que estaba sometido, lo cual le llevó a pensar en compartir más tiempo con familia y amigos. "Ser Hardwell las 24 horas del día durante los siete días de la semana deja muy poca energía", añade sobre el hecho de no llevar una vida normal debido a su profesión.

"Es por eso que he decidido limpiar mi agenda indefinidamente para estar completamente liberado de objetivos, entrevistas, fechas límite, fechas de lanzamiento, etc. Siempre he lidiado con el intenso calendario de giras, pero por ahora, siento que es demasiado, como una montaña rusa que jamás termina", continúa.

Y aunque su "agenda de giras terminó ayer en Ibiza el 6 de septiembre" estará presente en el Ziggo Dome, durante el Amsterdam Dance Event, el 18 de octubre de este mismo año. Asimismo aclara que continuará "haciendo música", además de agradecer a todos sus seguidores el apoyo que le han brindado hasta ahora, aunque no cierra la puerta a un posible regreso en un futuro. "Quiero volver más fuerte que nunca, pero por ahora, solo me voy por un tiempo", termina.