Clasificación de la segunda etapa y de la general provisional del Tour

Publicado 08/07/2018 17:56:26CET
MADRID, 8 Jul. (EUROPA PRESS) -
Estas son las clasificaciones de la segunda etapa del Tour de Francia, disputada este domingo sobre 182,5 kilómetros entre las localidades de Mouilleron-Saint-Germain y La Roche-sur-Yon, y de la clasificación general provisional.
--CLASIFICACIONES.
-Etapa.
1. Peter Sagan (SVQ/Bora-Hansgrohe) 4:06:37.
2. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) m.t.
3. Arnaud Démare (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) m.t.
4. André Greipel (ALE/Lotto Soudal) m.t.
5. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAE Team Emirates) m.t.
6. Timothy Dupont (BEL/Wanty-Groupe Gobert) m.t.
7. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar) m.t.
8. Andrea Pasqualon (ITA/Wanty-Groupe Gobert) m.t.
9. John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek-Segafredo) m.t.
10. Philippe Gilbert (BEL/Quick-Step Floors) m.t.
...//...
31. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) m.t.
36. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar Team) m.t.
56. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Team Sky) m.t.
-General.
1. Peter Sagan (SVQ/Bora-Hansgrohe) 8:29:53.
2. Fernando Gaviria (COL/Quick-Step Floors) a 6.
3. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) 10.
4. Marcel Kittel (ALE/Katusha-Alpecin) 12.
5. Sylvain Chavanel (FRA/Direct Énergie) 13.
6. Philippe Gilbert (BEL/Quick-Step Floors) 14.
7. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky) 15.
8. Oliver Naesen (BEL/AGR2 La Mondiale) m.t.
9. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAE Team Emirates) 16.
10. John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek-Segafredo) m.t.
...//....
21. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar) 16.
33. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Team Sky) m.t.
84. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) a 1:07.
108. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar Team) a 1:31.