Clasificación de la segunda etapa y de la general provisional del Tour

Publicado 08/07/2018 17:56:26CET

MADRID, 8 Jul. (EUROPA PRESS) -

Estas son las clasificaciones de la segunda etapa del Tour de Francia, disputada este domingo sobre 182,5 kilómetros entre las localidades de Mouilleron-Saint-Germain y La Roche-sur-Yon, y de la clasificación general provisional.

--CLASIFICACIONES.

-Etapa.

1. Peter Sagan (SVQ/Bora-Hansgrohe) 4:06:37.

2. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) m.t.

3. Arnaud Démare (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) m.t.

4. André Greipel (ALE/Lotto Soudal) m.t.

5. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAE Team Emirates) m.t.

6. Timothy Dupont (BEL/Wanty-Groupe Gobert) m.t.

7. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar) m.t.

8. Andrea Pasqualon (ITA/Wanty-Groupe Gobert) m.t.

9. John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek-Segafredo) m.t.

10. Philippe Gilbert (BEL/Quick-Step Floors) m.t.

...//...

31. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) m.t.

36. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar Team) m.t.

56. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Team Sky) m.t.

-General.

1. Peter Sagan (SVQ/Bora-Hansgrohe) 8:29:53.

2. Fernando Gaviria (COL/Quick-Step Floors) a 6.

3. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) 10.

4. Marcel Kittel (ALE/Katusha-Alpecin) 12.

5. Sylvain Chavanel (FRA/Direct Énergie) 13.

6. Philippe Gilbert (BEL/Quick-Step Floors) 14.

7. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky) 15.

8. Oliver Naesen (BEL/AGR2 La Mondiale) m.t.

9. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAE Team Emirates) 16.

10. John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek-Segafredo) m.t.

...//....

21. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar) 16.

33. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Team Sky) m.t.

84. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) a 1:07.

108. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar Team) a 1:31.

