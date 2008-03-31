COMUNICADO: New Data Showed ACTOS(R) (pioglitazone HCl) Prevented Progression of Atherosclerotic Plaque Volume in Patients With Type

Actualizado 31/03/2008 21:16:33 CET

Based in Deerfield, USA, and London, Takeda Global Research & Development Center, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, the largest pharmaceutical company in Japan. Takeda Global Research & Development was established in 2004 and is responsible for Takeda's clinical research and development in the U.S. and Europe, supporting clinical and product development activity for Takeda commercial organizations in the U.S. - Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America, Inc, and in Europe: six sales and marketing companies, respectively. With a robust pipeline of compounds in development for diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other conditions, Takeda rapidly brings innovative products to market to improve patient health and enhance the practice of medicine. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.tgrd.com.

References

1) Mazzone T, Meyer P, Feinstein SB et al. Effect of Pioglitazone Compared with Glimepiride on Carotid Intima-Media Thickness in Type 2 Diabetes. JAMA 2006; 296: 2572-2581

2) Dormandy JA, Charbonnel B, Eckland DJA et al. Secondary Prevention of Macrovascular Events in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes in the PROactive Study (PROspective pioglitAzone Clinical Trial In macroVascular Events): A Randomised Controlled Trial. Lancet 2005; 336:1279-89

Contacts: Richard Kenyon Takeda Pharmaceuticals Europe +44-207-632-9351 (E.U. office); Helen Crow Ketchum +44-207-611-3654 helen.crow@ketchum.com