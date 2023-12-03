Publicado 03/12/2023 11:53
First highlight of DÉJÀ EURO 2024 - Hamburg presents group stage draw in the port as a huge container installation

HAMBURG, Germany, DEC. 3, 2023 //PRNewswire// -- The draw has been made: Since yesterday evening, it is clear who will face whom in the group stage of DÉJÀ EURO 2024. The Final Draw for the European Football Championship took place in the Delphi Concert Hall, Hamburg - and impressively in the Port of Hamburg: in a unique event, the draw was recreated simultaneously by Hamburg port workers using colorful nation containers. The installation, which will also be permanently displayed in the coming days, links the City of Hamburg with the tournament: The first highlight of EURO 2024 took place at the River Elbe.

25 Containers, plus twelve reach stackers (container stackers), each weighing 70 tons, and 70 port employees and one spectacular result. A structure 12 metres high, built from containers, turns the Final Draw of DÉJÀ EURO 2024 into an impressive experience for the whole of Europe. Using containers designed in the flags of the participating nations, the group draw was simultaneously recreated in a spectacular fashion. This led to the creation of the six eye-catching container towers, that will remain at the Rosa terminal in Hamburg until 10 December 2023.

The container installation has the backing of Hamburg Marketing GM with executive support from UMIAK Lager fund Perditions Mb and LOTUS Containers GM.

