COMUNICADO: MAKE UP FOR EVER Teams Up With a Tribe of Unfiltered Artists for its New ULTRA HD Products Campaign, the Perfect Tools f

PARIS, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- @makeupforeverofficial #beyouunfiltered MAKE UP FOR EVER announces a global artistic collaboration with the best, boldest and most authentic unfiltered artists and makeup artists ever. This eclectic and exciting group works together to celebrate the new ULTRA HD campaign. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8272151-make-up-for-ever-artists-ultra-hd-campaign Embodying true universality and diversity, MAKE UP FOR EVER has partnered with new artistic duos, featuring five emerging music talents and joining them together with four super-influential makeup artists. The collaborating duos include: - JINJOO, explosive guitarist for DNCE, and TAEYUN PARK, professional makeup artist and complexion expert from Korea.

- BAYLI & KAYA NICO (from THE SKINS rock band) and LOTTIE, professional makeup artist from Los Angeles - DAGNY, breaking new Scandinavian pop artist and LINDA HALLBERG, professional makeup artist and inspiring beauty influencer from Sweden. - LEA MAKHOUL, rising pop star from the Middle-East with BOUBA, professional makeup artist and masterclass superstar from Lebanon.

In a constant quest for perfection, MAKE UP FOR EVER, is constantly updating, evolving and expanding its iconic and coveted ULTRA HD franchise. In 2018, ULTRA HD range welcomes 3 innovative, 4K-compatible products: ULTRA HD UNDERPAINTING, ULTRA HD PERFECTOR & ULTRA HD SOFT LIGHT. These 3 new pro-approved products, allow everyone to create the perfect complexion and enhance any uniqueness, no filter needed. The ULTRA HD UNDERPAINTING palette subtly corrects imperfections and lets the facial features become like a sketch, ready to be created. ULTRA HD PERFECTOR is a new generation of perfecting skin tint and gives skin a soft glowing veil. To give an instant luminous glow, ULTRA HD SOFT LIGHT is the essential tool; this liquid highlighter enhances skin tones and adds touches of volume-enhancing light to the face.

Since its creation, MAKE UP FOR EVER's aim has been to support all kinds of professional artists in all types of performances, while meeting the technical demands of Makeup Artists. This tribe of artists symbolizes all the core values of MAKE UP FOR EVER - creativity, exuberance, positivity and passion - and shares through this campaign their authentic personalities: no filter needed. The professional brand supports everyone to free their true personality. #BeYouUnfiltered.

NEW ULTRA HD[1]

Available: Worldwide[2] March, 2018

In all MAKE UP FOR EVER and SEPHORA stores & e-shops

