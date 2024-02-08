Publicado 08/02/2024 09:29
mecom a new member of the non-profit European Number Association (EENA) in charge of the European emergency number service 112

Brussels / Hamburg, February 08th (News Aktuell).-  Since the beginning of this year, mecom Medien-Communikations-Gesellschaft mbH has been a member of Brussels-based European Number Association (EENA). 

EENA was founded in 1999 to develop a common emergency number service in Europe under 112. The non-profit organisation helps to ensure that the Europe-wide emergency number 112 is known to everyone residing in the EU and that high-quality help is provided quickly. EENA shares best practices and supports the cooperation of the police, rescue services, scientists and authorities.

“We look forward to get involved in EENA with immediate effect,” says Alexander Feldmann, Managing Director of mecom. “This shows that we are one of the key players in the field of safety-critical communication in Europe and that we want to play an active role in the further development of security-relevant infrastructure at an international level.”

“EENA and mecom share the same concern: contributing to population safety,” adds mecom’s Managing Director Mandy Best.  “With the emergency number 112, EENA has developed a standardised, state-of-the-art technology for emergency communication that is a real milestone. At the same time, mecom develops and operates a nationwide alerting system commissioned by the Federal Republic of Germany. Together, we are even stronger.”

More than 1,700 security experts from about 80 countries around the world are involved in EENA. In addition to solution providers, representatives of emergency services, authorities and scientists, mobile network operators and members of the European Parliament are also part of the organisation.

About mecom:

mecom Medien-Communikations-Gesellschaft mbH (mecom for short) is a leading player in the field of transmitting sensitive data and providing safety-critical communication in a fail-safe manner, as well as a pioneer in the tamper-proof transmission of alerts in Germany. Headquartered in Hamburg, mecom was founded in 1989 and is a joint venture of the news agencies dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH, KNA Katholische Nachrichten-Agentur GmbH, GEP Gemeinschaftswerk der Evangelischen Publizistik gGmbH with epd and AFP Agence France-Presse GmbH. dpa is the major shareholder and holds a 50 per cent stake in mecom.

Contact:

mecom Medien-Communikations-Gesellschaft mbH

Mittelweg 143

20148 Hamburg

E-Mail: mail@mecom.de

Telephone: +49 (0)40 4113 32800

www.mecom.de

 

