Polarise is promoting the launch of its sovereign AI cloud during NVIDIA GTC in Berlin - Polarise GmbH

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Polarise Launches Sovereign AI Cloud at NVIDIA GTC Berlin, Delivering Enterprise AI From Data Center to Application

- With Polarise Rise and Polarise Drive, the German AI provider extends its own European AI Factories into a full-stack sovereign cloud

NEWS AKTUELL // BERLIN, Germany – October 22, 2026 – Polarise announced today at NVIDIA GTC Berlin the launch of the Polarise AI Cloud, a sovereign AI platform that runs entirely on the company’s own infrastructure in Europe. The first two products, Polarise Rise and Polarise Drive, give enterprises a secure way to use state-of-the-art AI – from a ready-to-use enterprise chatbot assistant to API access to leading open-weight models – without losing control over their data.

From AI Factory to AI Cloud

Polarise already operates own data centers (“AI Factories”) in Germany and Norway, including its Munich Tucherpark facility that was implemented in record time in collaboration with partners such as one of Europe's largest telecommunications companies. With the launch of its own AI Cloud, Polarise now covers the entire stack itself: data centers, NVIDIA accelerated computing, cloud software and the applications enterprises use every day. Each layer of it is eventually owned and operated by a European entity.

Instead of building new data centers from scratch, Polarise converts existing buildings -properties that already have grid connections and permits - using its modular AI Pods: small, self-contained data centers that are installed and connected on site. This is how Polarise brought its Munich AI Hub from concept to operation in six months, where conventional projects take years. The Polarise AI Cloud therefore scales quickly with customer demand.

A sovereign enterprise chat assistant for enterprises

Polarise Rise is an AI chat assistant for companies. Employees can collaborate in workspaces to write, analyze and research, while company data stays within their own control, processed on Polarise infrastructure in Europe. Rise comes with three subscription models and is available to enterprises and teams starting today.

Sovereign managed inference on open-weight models

Polarise Drive lets developers and companies run leading open-weight models such as GLM 5.3, Kimi K3 or the latest NVIDIA Nemotron models through a single API, without managing any hardware. Polarise Drive is compatible with the OpenAI SDK, so existing applications can switch by changing one line of code. Customers pay per token, with transparent pricing and no idle capacity. Future features include an Agentic Engine - a platform for configuring and deploying custom AI agents - as well as MCP support for tool integration, and much more. Drive is in controlled rollout and accessible via application.

Increso uses Polarise Drive for agentic customer service

Italian customer experience company Increso is among the first customers running Polarise Drive in production. Increso builds AI agents that handle customer service for companies around the clock, combining its proprietary platform Inxide, process expertise and operational governance in a single partner. Its solutions serve more than 10,000 end customers every day.

“Our clients expect AI agents that are fast, reliable and fully compliant with European data protection rules,” said Marco Modonesi, CTO at Increso. “With Polarise Drive, we run the latest Nemotron models for our agents on European infrastructure – without compromising on performance or on control over our clients’ data. That makes it much easier for us to bring agentic AI into customer service, including data-sensitive industries.”

Sovereignty by structure – without compromise

Polarise owns and operates its infrastructure from rack to API. Customer data never leaves the EU and is not exposed to the U.S. CLOUD Act. Polarise is certified to ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 9001. Attestations for BSI C5 and SOC 2 Type I and Type II are in preparation.

“European companies want to use the best AI available, but they should not have to give up control over their data to do it,” said Michel Boutouil, CEO of Polarise. “We built our own AI Factories first. Now we are putting a sovereign cloud layer on top of them. Our customers get the full stack from one European provider – and they don’t pay a premium for sovereignty.”

Built on the latest NVIDIA platforms

The Polarise AI Cloud runs on NVIDIA Blackwell. For its cloud, Polarise relies primarily on high-performance servers from NVIDIA partner Kerno.

Visitors to NVIDIA GTC Berlin can experience the Polarise AI Cloud live at booth 3016.

About Polarise

Founded in Germany, Polarise (https://polarise.eu/) is a European AI provider offering a fully integrated AI cloud from a single source. The company operates its own highly efficient data centers - known as “AI Factories” - at prime locations in Germany and Europe. Through its proprietary AI Cloud, Polarise provides companies and organizations with access to sovereign AI computing power, for example through its Sovereign Managed Inference platform “Drive”.

Media contact

Marc Gazivoda, Chief Marketing Officer, press@polarise.eu