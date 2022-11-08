Publicado 08/11/2022 07:22

Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 14.50 today

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 14.50 as from today, 8 November 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASAmobile: +47 450 32 090fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASATel: +47 907 84 878Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

