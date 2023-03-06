Publicado 06/03/2023 09:48
- Comunicado -

ASSA ABLOY publishes its Annual Report 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Annual Report 2022. The report can be found on the Group's website: www.assaabloy.com/investors.

For more information, please contact:

Björn Tibell, Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 73Christiane Belfrage, Group Communications, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 10

This information is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:30 CET on 6 March 2023.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-publishes-its-annual-report-2022-301763109.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
CineFiltración masiva de The Flash confirma al gran villano y su traje alienígena en la película de DC

Filtración masiva de The Flash confirma al gran villano y su traje alienígena en la película de DC
GenteMakoke muestra el resultado de su última operación estética tras tres semanas de recuperación

Makoke muestra el resultado de su última operación estética tras tres semanas de recuperación
InternacionalBielorrusia denuncia la presencia de un contingente de 17.000 militares ucranianos en su frontera

Bielorrusia denuncia la presencia de un contingente de 17.000 militares ucranianos en su frontera