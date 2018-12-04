BMO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results (15)

Publicado 04/12/2018 14:21:58 CET

(1) Effective the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Prior periods have not been restated. Changes in the provision for credit losses on performing loans under this methodology will not be considered an adjusting item. The provision for credit losses in periods prior to the first quarter of 2018 is comprised of both specific and collective provisions. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policies section on page 121 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A for further details. (2) Acquisition integration costs related to the acquired BMO Transportation Finance business are included in non-interest expense. (3) In Q2-18, we recorded a restructuring charge, primarily related to severance costs, as a result of an ongoing bank-wide initiative to simplify how we work, drive increased efficiency and invest in technology to move our business forward. A restructuring charge in Q4-17 was also taken as we continued to accelerate the use of technology to enhance customer experience and focused on driving operational efficiencies. Restructuring costs are included in non-interest expense. (4) In 2017, the adjustment to the collective allowance for credit losses before-tax amount of $76 million was excluded from Corporate Services adjusted provision for (recovery of) credit losses. (5) Charge due to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset as a result of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See the Critical Accounting Estimates - Income Taxes and Deferred Tax Assets section on page 119 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A. (6) The current quarter included a benefit of $203 million after-tax ($277 million pre-tax) from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability as a result of an amendment to our other employee future benefits plan for certain employees that was announced in the fourth quarter of 2018. This amount was included in non-interest expense. Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section. na - not applicable

Corporate Services consists of Corporate Units and Technology and Operations (T&O). Corporate Units provide enterprise-wide expertise, governance and support in a variety of areas, including strategic planning, risk management, finance, legal and regulatory compliance, human resources, communications, marketing, real estate, procurement, data and analytics, and innovation. T&O manages, maintains and provides governance of information technology, cyber security and operations services.

The costs of these Corporate Units and T&O services are largely transferred to the three operating groups (Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets), with any remaining amounts retained in Corporate Services results. As such, Corporate Services results largely reflect the impact of residual treasury-related activities, the elimination of taxable equivalent adjustments, residual unallocated expenses, certain acquisition integration costs and restructuring costs, as well as the one-time non-cash charge related to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset in the first quarter of 2018 and a benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017Corporate Services reported net income for the quarter was $131 million, compared with a net loss of $158 million in the prior year. The adjusted net loss for the quarter was $68 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $102 million in the prior year. Adjusted results exclude a benefit of $203 million after-tax from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability in the current year and a restructuring charge in the prior year, as well as acquisition integration costs in both periods. Adjusted results increased mainly due to higher revenue excluding the teb adjustment and lower expenses. The current quarter includes above-trend securities gains. Reported results increased due to the remeasurement benefit, a restructuring charge in the prior year, and the drivers noted above.

Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018Corporate Services reported net income for the quarter was $131 million, compared with a net loss of $62 million in the prior quarter. The adjusted net loss was $68 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $57 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted results exclude the remeasurement benefit in the current period, as well as acquisition integration costs in both periods. The adjusted results decreased due to higher expenses, partially offset by higher revenue excluding the teb adjustment. Reported results increased due to the remeasurement benefit in the current quarter partially offset by the drivers noted above.

Adjusted results in this Corporate Services section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Risk ManagementOur risk management policies and processes to measure, monitor and control credit and counterparty, market, insurance, liquidity and funding, operational, model, legal and regulatory, business, strategic, environmental and social and reputation risk are outlined in the Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section on pages 78 to 116 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

