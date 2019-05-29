BMO Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results (2)

Publicado 29/05/2019 13:58:14 CET

For the third consecutive year, BMO Harris Bank was recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a U.S. national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, competency programs and engagement with the LGTBQ community.

BMO Wealth Management

Reported net income of $305 million increased $9 million or 3% and adjusted net income of $315 million increased $8 million or 3% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Traditional wealth reported net income of $226 million and adjusted net income of $236 million was relatively unchanged compared with the prior year as the impact of strong net interest income growth and improved equity markets were largely offset by targeted growth investments and lower performance fees in asset management. Insurance net income was $79 million, an increase of $10 million or 14%, primarily due to favourable market movements.

In the 2019 Brokerage Report Card, issued by Investment Executive, over 90% of BMO Nesbitt Burns advisors said they would recommend their firm.

BMO Capital Markets

Reported net income was $249 million and adjusted net income was $253 million compared with $286 million on both a reported and an adjusted basis in the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs. Strong performance in Investment and Corporate Banking and higher Trading Products revenue were largely offset by a severance expense and higher provisions for credit losses.

BMO Capital Markets received the Lead Manager Sustainability Bond Award from Environmental Finance for our role in the supranational, sub-sovereign and agency (SSA) space and our industry-defining sustainable bonds. We were also named World's Best Metals and Mining Investment Bank for the tenth consecutive year by Global Finance.

Corporate Services

Reported and adjusted net loss for the quarter was $78 million compared with a reported net loss of $272 million and an adjusted net loss of $78 million in the prior year. Adjusted results in the prior year exclude a $192 million after-tax restructuring charge and acquisition integration costs. Adjusted results were unchanged, with lower expenses, offset by lower recoveries of credit losses.

Adjusted results in this Operating Segment Overview section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Capital BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 11.3% at April 30, 2019. The CET1 Ratio decreased from 11.4% at the end of the first quarter as retained earnings growth was more than offset by strong business growth and a small impact from other changes in CET1 Capital.

Provision for Credit Losses

Total provision for credit losses was $176 million, an increase of $16 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $150 million decreased $22 million from $172 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower provisions in our U.S. P&C business, largely resulting from a recovery on a commercial loan. There was a provision for credit losses on performing loans of $26 million in the current quarter compared with a recovery of credit losses of $12 million in the prior year.

Caution

The foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please see the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Regulatory Filings Our continuous disclosure materials, including our interim filings, annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited consolidated financial statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Circular, are available on our website at www.bmo.com/investorrelations [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2479250-1&h=4025666608&u...], on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2479250-1&h=3514734326&u...], and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2479250-1&h=2095130976&u...].

Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries. ---

Non--GAAP Measures

Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived from financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP mean IFRS. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items as set out in the table below. Results and measures that exclude the impact of Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate movements on our U.S. segment are non-GAAP measures (please see the Foreign Exchange section for a discussion of the effects of changes in exchange rates on our results). Management assesses performance on a reported basis and on an adjusted basis and considers both to be useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Presenting results on both bases provides readers with a better understanding of how management assesses results. It also permits readers to assess the impact of certain specified items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing results. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of trends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes in reported results in this document applies equally to changes in corresponding adjusted results. Adjusted results and measures are non-GAAP and as such do not have standardized meaning under GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results.

Non--GAAP Measures

