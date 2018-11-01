Breast Aesthetics Company POLYTECH Reveals New Brand Identity at ISAPS Congress, Focusing on Translating Quality Standar

Publicado 01/11/2018 9:26:16 CET

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, an international leader in Breast Aesthetics, announced today the launch of the new POLYTECH company branding and a new company website.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH launches its new brand image at the ISAPS (International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons) Congress this weekend in Miami, setting the course for international expansion of its market position as an innovation leader. The new branding to be officially launched at the POLYTECH booth, featuring further activities of augmented reality experience and the POLYTECH Lunch Symposium.

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8439651-polytech-reveals-new-brand-identity

Innovation leader on course for international growth The new branding reflects the company's growth strategy, expanding its global footprint and bringing Quality, Innovation and Commitment to surgeons and patients worldwide. With the largest breast implant portfolio [https://polytechhealth.com/en/our-products/breast-implants ] on the market, in a variety of shapes, sizes and surfaces, POLYTECH caters to the specific preferences and needs of surgeons and patients, in both the aesthetic and reconstructive fields. Other products by the company include gluteal [https://polytechhealth.com/en/our-products/body-contouring-implants/gluteal-implants ] and body contouring [https://polytech-health-aesthetics.com/en/our-products/body-contouring-implants ] implants.

POLYTECH's merger [https://www.pressebox.com/pressrelease/polytech-health-aesthetics-gmbh/POLYTECH-Health-Aesthetics-merges-with-G-G-Biotechnology/boxid/912937 ] with G&G Biotechnology in July 2018, further strengthened the company's product portfolio with the innovative B-Lite(R) [https://polytechhealth.com/en/our-products/breast-implants/implant-types ], the first and only Lightweight Breast Implants in the world. Up to 30% lighter than traditional breast implants, B-Lite(R) implants combine well known and clinically proven materials in an innovative way to support natural fullness, feel and strength without the burden of extra weight.

Quality for the benefit of patients

"Our new tagline 'Quality you can feel' reflects the company culture, passion and commitment to quality in all that we do", stated Wolfgang Steimel, Polytech's CEO, and added: "With the largest breast implant portfolio on the market, and now with the most innovative breast implant B-Lite(R), we are committed to providing added value to our partners, customers and patients, with exceptional product quality and outstanding service. This innovation will be the perfect opportunity for POLYTECH to enter the US market."

"POLYTECH is in a unique position to bring its partners the most innovative products and a true commitment to quality, with the added value of financial stability. The new branding reflects the company's rising market position and its strategic decision to grow" concluded Tom Alzin, Managing Director, DBAG and POLYTECH Board member.

Expansion of digital corporate channels The rebranding campaign focuses on the new website [https://polytechhealth.com/en ] and the expansion of social media channels, optimizing our reach and engagement with partners, surgeons and patients. With over 280,000 social followers across the globe, POLYTECH is a leader in digital communication in the field of breast surgery.

The new website offers a clean, modern and mobile-responsive design, with easy navigation and helpful tools for partners, surgeons and patients. Visit the new website at https://polytechhealth.com/en

POLYTECH at a glance With a global footprint in over 75 countries, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics [https://polytech-health-aesthetics.com/en/company ] GmbH is an international leader in the development and production of silicone implants. Founded in 1986 in Dieburg, Germany, the company focuses on breast implants, used in both reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery. POLYTECH is the only German manufacturer of soft tissue implants. All products are developed exclusively at the company headquarters in Germany, and are manufactured under clean room conditions. The company employs over 250 people. For more information visit https://polytechhealth.com/en

* POLYTECH products are not sold in the US.

Media contact dellian consulting gmbh Karina Fritz und Margit Dellian Hegelmaierstr. 24 74076 Heilbronn Germany Tel: +49-7131-7973-760 E-Mail: k.fritz@dellian-consulting.de ; m.dellian@dellian-consulting.de Web: www.dellian-consulting.de [http://www.dellian-consulting.de ]

Video: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8439651-polytech-reveals-new-brand-identity