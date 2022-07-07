Caverion Corporation Investor News 7 July 2022 at 9.15 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion joins Noli Studios project in Espoo, Finland – with NREP and Peab as partners

NREP, Peab and Caverion are in cooperation launching the construction project of the first Noli Studios in Espoo in the summer of 2022. Caverion will deliver all the building solutions and EV charging points and be responsible for the facility management of Noli Studios Otaniemi which is to be completed by the end of 2023.

The 15-storey building of Noli Studios Otaniemi will include more than 400 studios. A grocery shop will also be built on the plot. All in all, the buildings will cover a total of about 17,000 m2. Construction company Peab will be in charge of the construction project.

Caverion will design and supply the building solutions and energy solution for Noli and the grocery shop as well as EV charging points. After completion, Noli Studios Otaniemi will be included in the facility management service agreed upon by Caverion and NREP.

"More and more people want to have effortless housing, and high-quality services and experiences beyond their everyday. Since the first site was opened, Noli Studios have been in high demand, and we are pleased to be able to expand our services to Espoo. The location of the Otaniemi Noli in Espoo is particularly suited for research and business professionals hoping for flexibility as well as international visitors. The expansion of Noli is a wonderful opportunity for us to respond to the growing demand and the high expectations of our clientele," says Roni Huttunen, Head of Operations at Noli Studios Finland.

"We are excited to cooperate with Peab and NREP in the new Noli Studios project. Our goal is to ensure excellent conditions for the users of the studios and secure the low carbon footprint of the property. We will achieve this with tailored solutions and excellent facility management services," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland.

Sustainable solutions

The construction of the Otaniemi Noli is in line with NREP's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2028. The building is aimed to gain the LEED Platinum certification.

The energy system of the building is a CO2 heat pump solution using geothermal heat. The Caverion energy center will recycle the waste energy for reuse in the building. The building will also extensively utilise heat recovery and solar energy in its electricity production.

"We are pleased to join NREP in building one of the largest Noli Studios premises in Finland, and we would like to thank our customer for their trust. This project is a great addition to the Otaniemi sites of the non-residential construction unit of the metropolitan area. Sustainability and solutions in line with sustainable development are taken efficiently into account in the project," says Jarkko Mattila, Unit Director of Non-residential construction at Peab.

Launched by NREP in 2019, Noli Studios is a concept bringing together the comfort of home, hotel-quality services and a sense of community. The Studios have been developed both in existing properties in Katajanokka and Sörnäinen as well as in new buildings in Myyrmäki, Vantaa. In addition to Espoo's Otaniemi and Helsinki's Kanavakatu, Noli also plans to open new premises in Malmi and Herttoniemi.

