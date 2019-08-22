Daiichi Sankyo Announces the Presentation of New Data on LIXIANA®▼ (edoxaban) to be Presented at ESC Congress 2019 (1)

Publicado 22/08/2019 9:01:16 CET

- Data presentations from ENTRUST-AF PCI and ETNA-AF add to the growing body of scientific evidence from the Edoxaban Clinical Research Programme

- First-time presentation of ENTRUST-AF PCI clincial results assessing edoxaban in atrial fibrillation (AF) patients following a successful percutaneous coronary intervention

- Presentations from ETNA-AF programme on real-world use of edoxaban in regional and European-specific clinical practice include one-year follow-up of more than 12,500 AF patients in Europe

MUNICH, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced clinical results for edoxaban (known by the brand name LIXIANA(®)?) will be featured as a late-breaking oral presentation and as poster presentations at ESC Congress 2019, taking place from 31 August-04 September in Paris, France.

Clinical results from the ENTRUST-AF PCI study will be presented during a late-breaking science session at the congress. It is the first study to evaluate edoxaban in atrial fibrillation (AF) patients following a successful stent placement for acute coronary syndrome or stable coronary artery disease. ENTRUST-AF PCI was a multicentre, prospective, randomised, open-label, blinded-endpoint evaluation trial performed at 186 sites in 18 countries.(1)

In addition, five analyses from the global ETNA-AF programme describing the real-world use of oral, once-daily edoxaban in regional and European-specific routine clinical practice will be featured in poster sessions. These analyses will provide important clinical insights in patients with nonvalvular AF, including elderly patients, those with extremely low and high body weight, those with low-, intermediate- and high-risk for stroke and bleeding, and those with history of intracranial haemorrhage. The programme is comprised of more than 20,000 patients in Europe, East Asia and Japan followed for two years and nearly 14,000 patients from 10 European countries followed for four years.(2-7)

As part of the Edoxaban Clinical Research Programme, these studies add to the growing evidence of edoxaban use in a broad range of cardiovascular conditions, patient types and clinical settings.

Details of the edoxaban-related presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title Presenter Session Details --- --- Late-Breaking Oral Presentation --- Edoxaban-Based Versus Vitamin-K- Andreas Goette, MD Tuesday, 03 September 2019 Antagonist-Based Anti-Thrombotic Regimen Following Successful St. Vincenz-Hospital, Paris - Main Auditorium Coronary Stenting in Atrial Fibrillation Paderborn, Germany Patients. The ENTRUST-AF PCI Trial 16:40-17:52 --- --- Poster Presentations --- ETNA-AF Europe: First 1- Year Raffaele De Caterina, MD Sunday, 01 September 2019 Follow-Up Snapshot Analysis of More Than 7,500 AF Patients University of Pisa, Pisa, Moderated ePoster 7 - Poster Treated With Area Edoxaban in Routine Clinical Practice Italy 10:05-10:55 --- --- Clinical Characteristics and 1-Year Paulus Kirchhof, MD Monday, 02 September 2019 Outcomes in Atrial Fibrillation Patients With or Without History of Intracranial University of Birmingham, Posters - Poster Area School of Clinical and Haemorrhage Treated With Edoxaban: Experimental Medicine, 14:00-18:00 Snapshot Analysis of the Global ETNA-AF Program Birmingham, United Kingdom --- --- One-Year Outcomes of Elderly Patients Chun-Chieh Wang, MD Monday, 02 September 2019 with Atrial Fbrillation: Snapshot Data from the Global Noninterventional Chang Gung University, Posters - Poster Area Department of Cardiology, Program on Edoxaban Treatment in Taipei, Taiwan ROC 14:00-18:00 Routine Clinical Practice in Atrial Fibrillation --- --- Edoxaban Treatment in Routine Thomas Weiss, MD Monday, 02 September 2019 Clinical Practice for Patients with Atrial Fibrillation (AF) in Europe Karl Landsteiner Institute Posters - Poster Area (ETNA-AF-Europe): 1- Year Follow- for Cardiometabolics and Up According to Body Mass Index SFU, Vienna, Austria 14:00-18:00 --- --- Stroke and Bleeding in Low, Joris R. de Groot, MD Monday, 02 September 2019 Intermediate and High Risk Patients With Atrial Fibrillation Treated With University of Amsterdam, Posters - Poster Area Edoxaban: Results of the ETNA-AF Amsterdam, Netherlands Europe Registry 15:45-16:35 --- ---

About ENTRUST-AF PCI

(CONTINUA)