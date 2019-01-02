DX.Exchange and Fingenom Group Announce Strategic Partnership

Publicado 02/01/2019 13:16:28 CET

DX.Exchange engages AlgoZ, a Fingenom company, to provide market making and liquidity

solutions on its platform

DX.Exchange announced today that it has engaged AlgoZ, a Fingenom Group company, to provide market making services and additional liquidity solutions on its exchange. DX.Exchange has retained AlgoZ to provide liquidity services on all cryptocurrency pairs listed on the exchange, providing institutions and individuals with continuous liquidity on its platform. DX.Exchange is supposed to go live on January 7th , with AlgoZ services provided from inception, ensuring 24-hours of steady liquidity on the exchange.

"We are honored to have been selected to provide DX.Exchange with our proven market making and liquidity solutions, which will help ensure that DX.Exchange traders are provided with consistent and attractive trade opportunities. We see the selection in AlgoZ as a vote of confidence in our services and technology, and looking forward to provide our various liquidity solutions to the DX.Exchange community," said Mr. Nir Dovrat, Co-CEO of AlgoZ Ltd.

"As we intend on being a leader in the world of cryptocurrency trading, we must ensure our customers receive the best-in-class liquidity solutions," said Daniel Skowronski, Co-Founder and CEO of DX Exchange. "AlgoZ superior technology and experience in providing liquidity solutions in both traditional and crypto markets, enhance our capabilities and enable us to deliver the high-quality products that our customers demand."

About DX Exchange: DX.Exchange is the first complete crypto community, that allows institutions and individuals to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat, trade cryptocurrencies, and convert crypto back to fiat. DX.Exchange is being built on Nasdaq's market leading matching technology. With over 70 R&D engineers, the global team at DX.Exchange brings extensive experience in UI and financial technology.

About Fingenom Group: Established in 2011, the Fingenom Group is specializing in the development of full infrastructure environment for trading algorithms and the deployment of such algorithms in both capital and cryptocurrency markets. In 2016 the Group established its cryptocurrency operations, and since has become a leading brand, providing various financial solutions such as market making, brokerage and OTC to numerous, including some of the top funded, crypto projects and leading exchanges. With more than 80 employees, of strong backgrounds in computer science, mathematics, physics and engineering, the Fingenom Group works at the intersection of finance and technology.

