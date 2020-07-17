Euroclear H1 2020 - Resilient Performance Against COVID-19 Backdrop (2)

1st Var 1st 2nd half year 2020-2019 half year half-year Full Year 2020 2019 2019 2019 (in EUR million) Consolidated Income Statement --- Business income 638.6 73.5 565.2 580.2 1,145.4 interest & banking income 83.1 -68.2 151.3 136.5 287.8 Other income 7.9 -0.4 8.3 -6.1 2.3 0.0 Total operating income 729.6 4.8 724.8 710.7 1,435.5 --- 0.0 Administrative expenses (427.7) (14.4) (413.3) (406.8) (820.1) o/w Depreciation and amortisation (35.5) (1.6) (33.9) (35.8) (69.7) Share of result in joint venture 0.0 2.6 (2.6) 3.34 (0.7) Operating profit before impairment and 301.9 -7.0 308.9 307.2 616.1 taxation Result for the period 226.7 10.2 216.6 214.2 430.8 --- Consolidated Balance Sheet --- Shareholders' equity 4,550.4 399.1 4,151.3 4,229.6 4,229.6 Debt 6,447.5 637.3 5,810.1 6,107.1 6,107.1 Total assets 32,590.3 568.1 32,022.1 27,568.6 27,568.6 Per share information (in EUR) --- Net earnings per share 72.0 3.2 68.8 68.0 136.9 Net asset value per share 1,445.7 126.8 1,318.9 1,343.8 1,343.8 Adjusted net asset value per share* 1,165.8 126.6 1,039.2 1,063.3 1,063.3 * Adjusted net asset value per share excludes the amount of goodwill as well as the amounts for contractual relationships and is based on the number of shares at the end of the period Key performance ratios --- Assets Under Custody (EUR Trn) 31.1 1.1 30.0 31.4 31.4 Netted Transactions (million) 141 23 118 121 239 Collateral Outstanding (EUR billion end of 1483 198 1285 1316 1316 period) EBITDA (in EUR million) 350.0 -5 355 355 709 Business Income Operating Margin (%) 33% 6% 27% 30% 28% CET1 ratio (%)* 40% 3% 36% 40% 40% * Figures for first half 2020 are based on estimation Euroclear Bank Income Statement --- Net interest income 99.2 -75.3 174.5 156.2 330.7 Net fee and commission income 398.9 56.0 342.9 361.2 704.1 Other income -0.6 1.1 -1.7 -7.8 -9.5 Total operating income 497.5 -18.2 515.7 509.6 1,025.3 --- Administrative expenses (282.5) (0) (275.9) (259.6) (535.5) Operating profit before impairment and 215.0 -24.8 239.8 250.0 489.8 taxation Result for the period 157.8 -8.4 166.2 175.9 342.2 --- Euroclear Bank Balance Sheet --- Shareholders' equity 1,909.4 43.7 1,865.7 1,881.6 1,881.6 Long term debt 5,953.1 636.0 5,317.0 5,615.7 5,615.7 Total assets 29,163.6 344.2 28,819.3 24,324.0 24,324.0 Key performance ratios --- Business Income Operating Margin (%) 29% 2% 27% 31% 29% CET1 ratio (%)* 40% 1% 39% 40% 40% * Figures for first half 2020 are based on estimation Euroclear Investments Income Statement --- Dividend 0.0 0.4 -0.4 216.5 216.1 --- Net gains/(losses) on non trading -128.8 -294.6 165.8 49.4 215.2 financial assets at FVPL --- Other income 2.0 -0.9 2.9 1.8 4.8 --- Total operating income -126.8 -295.0 168.3 267.8 436.1 --- Administrative expenses (0.5) (0.1) (0.4) (0.4) (0.9) Operating profit before impairment and -127.3 -295.1 167.9 267.4 435.2 taxation Result for the period -95.6 -226.0 130.5 249.8 380.2 --- Euroclear Investments Balance Sheet --- Shareholders' equity 669.8 -32.0 701.8 766.3 766.3 Long term debt 1,298.2 1.1 1,297.1 1,301.9 1,301.9 Total assets of which 1,985.1 -44.8 2,029.9 2,117.3 2,117.3 Loans and advances 129.7 -9.7 139.4 129.0 129.0 Available-for-sale financial assets 249.7 42.5 207.2 246.6 246.6 Intercompany loans 904.0 -142.5 1,046.5 1,103.9 1,103.9

Note to editors

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. At the core, the group provides settlement, safe-keeping and servicing of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives to investment funds. Euroclear is a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise.

The Euroclear group includes Euroclear Bank - which is rated AA+ by Fitch Ratings and AA by Standard & Poor's - as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear UK & Ireland. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of EUR 837 trillion in securities transactions in 2019, representing 239 million domestic and cross-border transactions and held an average of EUR 30.1 trillion in assets for clients.

For more information about Euroclear, please visit www.euroclear.com [http://www.euroclear.com/].

Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832898/Euroclear_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832898/Euroclear_Logo.jpg]

CONTACT: Thomas Churchill, +32 2 326 7944, Thomas.Churchill@euroclear.com,Craig MacDonald, Tel: +44 207 849 0315, Craig.MacDonald@euroclear.com,Sabine Leclercq, Tel: +32 2 326 3564, Sabine.Leclercq@euroclear.com