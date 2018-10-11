COMUNICADO: Global Survey and Documentary Film Expose Emotional Impact of Multiple Sclerosis (2)

Publicado 11/10/2018 19:31:23 CET

The International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO) is a global coalition of 15 member nations committed to building a global understanding and respect for the vital role of family carers. Recognized as an official NGO by the United Nations, IACO works to improve the quality of life and support the needs of carers, through international partnerships and advocacy that strengthens and honors the voice of carers. To learn more, visit http://www.internationalcarers.org.

About Eurocarers

Eurocarers is the European umbrella organisation representing informal carers and their organizations, irrespective of the particular age or health need of the person they are caring for. Eurocarers works to raise awareness of the significant contribution made by carers to care systems while ensuring that all relevant policies across Europe take account of their needs and preferences. To learn more, visit http://www.eurocarers.org.

About Shift.ms

Shift.ms - http://www.Shift.ms [https://shift.ms ] - is the social network for people with multiple sclerosis. Founded by MSers, for MSers, the charity supports many thousands of recently diagnosed people across the world as they make sense of MS. It's independent and it's free.

About #MSInsideOut

#MSInsideOut is a campaign supported by Merck which focuses on understanding the journeys people living with MS face and telling the inside story of the disease. For more than 20 years, Merck has been relentlessly focused on understanding the journey people living with MS face to create a meaningful, positive experience for them and the broader MS Community. With the #MSInsideOut campaign Merck aims to better understand MS and, importantly, enable others to do the same.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697963/Merck_MS_Inside_Out_Logo.jpg )

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697963/Merck_MS_Inside_Out_Logo.jpg

Video: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8411851-merck-survey-and-film-multiple-sclerosis

CONTACT: Erin-Marie Beals, +49-151-1454-2694