/C O R R E C T I O N -- Grünenthal Group/ (2)

Mesoblast Limited is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase III trials - acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO).

More information: www.mesoblast.com [http://www.mesoblast.com/]

Forward-Looking Statements by Mesoblast

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that relate to future events or Mesoblast's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Mesoblast's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. Mesoblast makes such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material and adverse. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing, progress and results of Mesoblast's preclinical and clinical studies in CLBP; Mesoblast and its collaborators' ability to advance product candidates into, enroll and successfully complete, clinical studies; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for CLBP; and the pricing and reimbursement of Mesoblast and its collaborators' product candidates, if approved. You should read this press release together with Mesoblast's risk factors, in Mesoblast's most recently filed reports with the SEC or on Mesoblast's website. Uncertainties and risks that may cause Mesoblast's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Mesoblast does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

