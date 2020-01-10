 
Infosys: Continued Momentum in Digital Drives 11.1% YTD Growth (3)

Publicado 10/01/2020 14:06:05CET

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries Audited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as at: ---

(Dollars in millions except equity share data) --- December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 --- ASSETS --- Current assets --- Cash and cash equivalents 2,422 2,829 --- Current investments 431 958 --- Trade receivables 2,529 2,144 --- Unbilled revenue 914 777 --- Prepayments and other current assets 820 827 --- Income tax assets 1 61 --- Derivative financial instruments 5 48 --- Total current assets 7,122 7,644 --- Non-current assets --- Property, plant and equipment 1,896 1,931 --- Right-of-use assets(B4) 540 - --- Goodwill 584 512 --- Intangible assets 185 100 --- Non-current investments 594 670 --- Deferred income tax assets 195 199 --- Income tax assets 739 914 --- Other non-current assets 255 282 --- Total non-current assets 4,988 4,608 --- Total assets 12,110 12,252 --- LIABILITIES AND EQUITY --- Current liabilities --- Trade payables 263 239 --- Lease liabilities(B4) 79 - --- Derivative financial instruments 13 2 --- Current income tax liabilities 216 227 --- Client deposits 2 4 --- Unearned revenue 438 406 --- Employee benefit obligations 268 234 --- Provisions 85 83 --- Other current liabilities 1,438 1,498 --- Total current liabilities 2,802 2,693 --- Non-current liabilities --- Lease liabilities(B4) 501 - --- Deferred income tax liabilities 88 98 --- Employee benefit obligations 6 6 --- Other non-current liabilities 136 55 --- Total liabilities 3,533 2,852 --- Equity --- Share capital- ? 5 ($0.16) par value 4,800,000, 10 Ene. (4,800,000,000) - equity shares authorized, issued and outstanding 4,239,766,436 (4,335,954,462) equity shares fully paid up, net of 18,781,564 (20,324,982) treasury shares as at December 31, 2019 (March 31, 2019) 332 339 --- Share premium 300 277 --- Retained earnings 10,458 11,248 --- Cash flow hedge reserve (2) 3 --- Other reserves 560 384 --- Capital redemption reserve 17 10 --- Other components of equity (3,141) (2,870) --- Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 8,524 9,391 --- Non-controlling interests 53 9 --- Total equity 8,577 9,400 --- Total liabilities and equity 12,110 12,252 ---

