COMUNICADO: Merck Data at ESMO 2018 Congress Highlight Multiple Therapeutics with Potential to Transform Cancer Care (3)

Title Lead Author Abstract # Presentation Location Date / Time (CEST) M3814 Poster Session Safety, clinical M Mau-Sørensen 1845P Sat, Oct 20, Hall A3 - activity and 12:30 - 1:30 PM Poster Area pharmacological Networking Hub biomarker evaluation of the DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNAPK) inhibitor M3814: results from two phase I trials

Title Lead Author Abstract # Presentation Location Date / Time (CEST) M7583 Poster Session Phase I/II, first W Jurczak 1014PD Sun, Oct 21, Hall B3 - in human trial 4:30 - 5:45 PM Room 21 with M7583, a Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi), in patients with B cell malignancies

Title Lead Author Abstract # Presentation Location Date / Time (CEST) Abituzumab Poster session Patient selection R Laeufle 487P Sun, Oct 21, Hall A3 - for targeting 12:45 - 1:45 PM Poster Area integrin with Networking Hub abituzumab in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). A retrospective analysis of the randomized phase I/II Poseidon study

