COMUNICADO: Merck Presents Updated Results for Bifunctional Immunotherapy M7824 at ESMO 2018 Congress (2)

BTC is a collective term for a group of rare and aggressive gastrointestinal cancers, made up of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCC), extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (eCC), and gallbladder carcinoma (GBC).[2],[3],[4] Surgery is the only curative treatment, but most patients present with advanced disease and therefore have a limited survival.[4] Approximately 140,000 cases of BTC are estimated to occur annually world-wide.[5] However, incidence of BTC varies in different parts of the world: the incidence of cholangiocarcinomas is rising in the Western world, with reports of up to 2 in 100,000. By contrast, in Asian countries, the incidence is much higher.[3] GBC also has an incidence of 2 in 100,000,?but is much more prevalent in parts of South America.[3] Collectively these cancers present late in the majority of patients and long-term outcomes for resectable patients are poor with median survival in the advanced setting less than 1?year.[4],[6],[7],[8]

