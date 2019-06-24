Merck to Showcase New Data Across MS Portfolio at EAN 2019 (1)

Publicado 24/06/2019 14:01:26 CET

Not intended for UK or U.S. based media

DARMSTADT, Germany, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

-- Company to present 16 abstracts on MAVENCLAD® (cladribine tablets), Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) and investigational evobrutinib at the 5(th )Congress of the European Academy of Neurology -- Presentations include new data on the long-term efficacy and safety of MAVENCLAD(®), new safety data for Rebif(®) and the 48-week analysis from the Phase 2 clinical study with evobrutinib -- Merck-initiative MS in the 21(st) Century to present findings from Patient Perceptions Initiative

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that data from across its multiple sclerosis (MS) portfolio will be presented at the 5(th) Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), 29 June - 2 July 2019 in Oslo, Norway. Merck will present a total of 16 abstracts (12 posters and 4 presentations) on MAVENCLAD(®) (cladribine tablets), Rebif(®) (interferon beta-1a) and the investigational therapy evobrutinib (an oral, highly selective Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase [BTK] inhibitor). The company will also present findings from the Patient Perceptions Initiative by MS in the 21(st) Century.

"The wealth of new data that we are presenting at EAN 2019, from both our approved medicines and our pipeline in MS, highlight our commitment to making further advances for people living with this chronic disease," said Luciano Rossetti, Head of Global Research & Development for the Biopharma business of Merck.

Key MAVENCLAD(® )data will include:

-- Post-hoc analysis of the CLARITY Extension study to examine the long-term efficacy in high-disease activity patients treated with cladribine tablets 3.5 mg/kg -- Updated safety analysis of cladribine tablets 3.5 mg/kg in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS)

Key Rebif(®) data will include:

-- Results from the Nordic registry regarding the risk of spontaneous abortion and ectopic pregnancy in patients using interferons -- Results from the UK Multiple Sclerosis Risk Sharing Scheme on treatment with subcutaneous interferon beta-1a

Key evobrutinib data will include:

-- Results of analysis of the efficacy and safety of evobrutinib in patients with RMS over 48 Weeks: a randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 2 study

In addition, Merck will be presenting results from a global mapping study supported by the MS in the 21(st )Century initiative. The results will outline the availability of educational resources in MS across several themes including 'MS stages and progression'. The initiative, led by a steering group of international MS specialists, aims to gain insight into patient opinions on unmet needs in MS management.

Below is a selection of abstracts that have been accepted for presentation at EAN 2019:

(CONTINUA)