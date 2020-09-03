 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional
Publicado 03/09/2020 14:10:02 +02:00CET
- Comunicado -

Merck to Showcase New Data at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS MSVirtual2020 Meeting, Furthering Innovation in Multiple Sclerosis (3)

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.

Contacttone-brauti.fritzen@merckgroup.com[mailto:tone-brauti.fritzen@merckgroup.com]
+49 151 1454 2694

Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136775/Merck_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136775/Merck_Logo.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136775/Merck_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136775/Merck_Logo.jpg]

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

  1. 1

    Heridos tres guardias civiles tiroteados en una operación antidroga en el Coto de Bornos (Cádiz)

  2. 2

    La Xunta extiende las restricciones a Ourense, Santiago, Santa Comba, Carballo y A Laracha

  3. 3

    Primera fuga masiva de metano del fondo marino en el hemisferio sur

  4. 4

    Aluvión de críticas a HBO por el cartel de Patria: "Es una vergüenza y un insulto"

  5. 5

    Iglesias se siente "desprotegido" por los jueces ante la situación de "acoso" que sufre su familia en Galapagar

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
CádizHeridos tres guardias civiles tiroteados en una operación antidroga en el Coto de Bornos (Cádiz)

Heridos tres guardias civiles tiroteados en una operación antidroga en el Coto de Bornos (Cádiz)
Hábitat y ClimaPrimera fuga masiva de metano del fondo marino en el hemisferio sur

Primera fuga masiva de metano del fondo marino en el hemisferio sur
CineAluvión de críticas a HBO por el cartel de Patria: "Es una vergüenza y un insulto"

Aluvión de críticas a HBO por el cartel de Patria: "Es una vergüenza y un insulto"