Merck to Showcase New Data at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS MSVirtual2020 Meeting, Furthering Innovation in Multiple Sclerosis (3)

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.

Contacttone-brauti.fritzen@merckgroup.com[mailto:tone-brauti.fritzen@merckgroup.com]

+49 151 1454 2694

Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136775/Merck_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136775/Merck_Logo.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136775/Merck_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136775/Merck_Logo.jpg]