 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

El método para dejar de fumar de Allen Carr es igual de efectivo que el ofrecido por el sistema de salud británico (2)

Publicado 23/01/2020 1:01:46CET

*Emisor: Frings D, Albery IP, Moss AC, Brunger H, Burghela M, White S, and Wood KV (2020) Comparison of Allen Carr's Easyway programme with a specialist behavioural and pharmacological smoking cessation support service: A randomised controlled trial. Addiction 115: doi: 10.1111/add.14897. Hallazgos completos aquí [https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/add.14897].
**Fuente de la cita: https://www.imt.ie/news/smokers-twice-likely-quit-smoking-us... [https://www.imt.ie/news/smokers-twice-likely-quit-smoking-us...]
***Fuente del coste del NHS NRT: Number of people using NHS stop smoking services continues to fall BMJ 2017;; 358 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.j3936 [https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.j3936] (Publicado el 18 de agosto de 2017)

CONTACTO: CONTACTO: Claire Doherty, Claire@thisisgrapevine.com,+44-(0)7932-651837; Oficina de Prensa de Allen Carr's Easyway,+44-(0)7970-88-44-52

Sitio Web: https://www.allencarr.com//https://www.allencarr.com/

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

  • El método para dejar de fumar de Allen Carr es igual de efectivo que el ofrecido por el sistema de salud británico (1)

  • El método para dejar de fumar de Allen Carr es igual de efectivo que el ofrecido por el sistema de salud británico (2)

  • Miércoles, 22 de Enero

  • Changzhou, entre las 10 primeras ciudades chinas por PIB per cápita por tercer año

 

Lo más leído

  1. 1

    Un hombre compra una bicicleta robada de 1600 euros por poco más de 90 y pide ayuda en Twitter para encontrar a su dueño

  2. 2

    Toñi Moreno, así cambiará su vida profesional tras convertirse en madre

  3. 3

    El Gobierno subirá el salario mínimo a 950 euros este año

  4. 4

    La Justicia europea avala que los interinos contratados para cubrir una vacante no tengan indemnización

  5. 5

    Cae al mar un tramo del Puente del Petróleo de Badalona (Barcelona) por el oleaje

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
LifestyleUn hombre compra una bicicleta robada de 1600 euros por poco más de 90 y pide ayuda en Twitter para encontrar a su dueño

Un hombre compra una bicicleta robada de 1600 euros por poco más de 90 y pide ayuda en Twitter para encontrar a su dueño
GenteToñi Moreno, así cambiará su vida profesional tras convertirse en madre

Toñi Moreno, así cambiará su vida profesional tras convertirse en madre
LaboralEl Gobierno subirá el salario mínimo a 950 euros este año

El Gobierno subirá el salario mínimo a 950 euros este año