Noreco - Change of Name to BlueNord ASA

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA's ("Noreco" or "the Company") board of directors is pleased to announce a rebranding and contemplated change of name from Norwegian Energy Company ASA to BlueNord ASA.

The proposal for change of company name will be put forward for approval at the Company's annual general meeting to be held on 25 April 2023 (the "AGM"), and will require a change of the Company's articles of association to become effective. The notice for AGM is expected to be announced later today and the change of company name will take effect following, and subject to, approval by the AGM.

Following AGM approval, it is expected that the Company's ticker on Oslo Børs will be changed from "NOR" to "BNOR".

"We are today facing the future as a forward-leaning and strong company, which will be named BlueNord. As BlueNord, we are in pole position to become a leading European independent gas producer and to continue to create value for the Company's stakeholders," says Riulf Rustad, Executive Chairman.

"It is my pleasure to introduce you today to BlueNord, the proposed new name for Noreco. BlueNord represents both our values and what we see as our core purpose: to contribute to Energy Security in Europe by maximising our gas production and focusing our investments accordingly. Although the name is changing, Noreco and its long history laid the foundation for what we have become today: a material independent oil and gas producer. While we have already made significant progress since 2019, we look forward to delivering the next stage as BlueNord, with both infill drilling and Tyra first gas on the horizon," says Euan Shirlaw, Chief Executive Officer.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Contact:

Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

