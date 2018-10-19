COMUNICADO: Norgine presenta los datos para Plenvu® y Xifaxan® durante la United European Gastroenterology Week

Publicado 19/10/2018 8:01:46 CET

ÁMSTERDAM, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Siete posters relacionados con PLENVU(R) - un poster demuestra la eficacia superior de PLENVU(R) en comparación con el estándar de tratamiento - Tres posters relacionados con XIFAXAN(R) - dos posters mostrados como posters de excelencia y en sesiones de posters ganadoras

Norgine B.V., destacada compañía farmacéutica europea especializada, presentará datos durante la celebración de la UEG Week Vienna, del 20 al 24 de octubre de 2018:

- Siete posters relacionados con PLENVU(R) (polietilenglicol 3350, ascorbato de socio, sulfato de sodio, ácido ascórbico, cloruro de sodio y cloruro de potasio para solución oral) - incluyendo un poster para demostrar la eficacia de limpieza superior de PLENVU(R) en comparación con MOVIPREP(R), SUPREP(R) y CitraFleet[(R)] - Dos posters de excelencia relacionados con XIFAXAN(R) (rifaximin) 550mg.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )

Posters relacionados con PLENVU(R)

- Repici A et al. Superior high-quality colon cleansing with 1L NER1006 versus sodium picosulfate + magnesium citrate, 2l polyethylene glycol + ascorbate, or oral sulfate solution: post hoc pooled analysis of three randomised phase 3 clinical trials. #P0159. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET - Clayton L et al. 1L NER1006 achieves high-quality bowel cleansing with lower total fluid volume intake than standard 2L polyethylene glycol + ascorbate: a post-hoc analysis (OPT). #P0167. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET - Clayton L et al. 1L NER1006 evening/morning dosing sustains successful colon cleansing in 7 out of 8 patients even 7+ hours after the second dose: post hoc analysis of overnight split-dosing regimens of 1L NER1006 versus 2L polyethylene glycol + ascorbate or oral sulfate solution. #0172. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET - Hassan C et al. High-quality cleansing improves lesion detection during colonoscopy compared to adequate cleansing: post hoc analysis of 1170 central-reader assessed patients in three randomised phase 3 trials. #P0416. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET - Manning J et al. Higher Harefield cleansing scale scores are associated with improved lesion detection: post hoc analysis of three randomised and central reader-assessed phase 3 clinical trials. #P0417. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET - Amlani B et al. Public attitudes to colonoscopy: how much bowel preparation liquid must be drunk before a colonoscopy? #P0460. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET - Halonen J et al. Overnight or morning only split dosing with 1 L polyethylene glycol NER1006 can deliver 92% or higher rates of successful overall colon cleansing in normal weight and obese patients. #P0607. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET.

Posters relacionados con XIFAXAN(R) 550mg (rifaximin)

- Schuchmann M et al. Long term prevention of overt hepatic encephalopathy is possible with lactulose alone but more effective if combined with rifaximin: A systematic review with number needed to treat analyses of randomised controlled trials. #P0032. Poster of Excellence and Poster Champion Session. Lunes 22 de octubre de 12:30 - 13:30 CET, Terminal 4: 14:00 - 15:30 CET, premios: 15.30 CET - Currie C et al. Derivation and validation of a statistical model to forecast three-month, all cause mortality in subjects admitted with incident diagnosis of cirrhosis. #P0033. Poster of Excellence and Poster Champion Session. Lunes 22 de octubre, Terminal 2: 12:30 - 13:30 CET, premios: 13.45 CET - Currie C et al. Derivation and validation of a statistical model to forecast long term all-cause mortality in people with cirrhosis. #P0034. Lunes 22 de octubre, 12:30 - 13:30 CET.

Síganos en @norgine

Contacto para medios: Isabelle Jouin, Teléfono: +44-(0)-1895-826-237

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg