 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

COMUNICADO: Norgine presenta los datos para Plenvu® y Xifaxan® durante la United European Gastroenterology Week

Publicado 19/10/2018 8:01:46CET

ÁMSTERDAM, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Siete posters relacionados con PLENVU(R) - un poster demuestra la eficacia superior de PLENVU(R) en comparación con el estándar de tratamiento - Tres posters relacionados con XIFAXAN(R) - dos posters mostrados como posters de excelencia y en sesiones de posters ganadoras  

Norgine B.V., destacada compañía farmacéutica europea especializada, presentará datos durante la celebración de la UEG Week Vienna, del 20 al 24 de octubre de 2018:

- Siete posters relacionados con PLENVU(R) (polietilenglicol 3350, ascorbato de socio, sulfato de sodio, ácido ascórbico, cloruro de sodio y cloruro de potasio para solución oral) - incluyendo un poster para demostrar la eficacia de limpieza superior de PLENVU(R) en comparación con MOVIPREP(R), SUPREP(R) y CitraFleet[(R)] - Dos posters de excelencia relacionados con XIFAXAN(R) (rifaximin) 550mg.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )

Posters relacionados con PLENVU(R) 

- Repici A et al. Superior high-quality colon cleansing with 1L NER1006 versus sodium picosulfate + magnesium citrate, 2l polyethylene glycol + ascorbate, or oral sulfate solution: post hoc pooled analysis of three randomised phase 3 clinical trials. #P0159. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET - Clayton L et al. 1L NER1006 achieves high-quality bowel cleansing with lower total fluid volume intake than standard 2L polyethylene glycol + ascorbate: a post-hoc analysis (OPT). #P0167. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET - Clayton L et al. 1L NER1006 evening/morning dosing sustains successful colon cleansing in 7 out of 8 patients even 7+ hours after the second dose: post hoc analysis of overnight split-dosing regimens of 1L NER1006 versus 2L polyethylene glycol + ascorbate or oral sulfate solution. #0172. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET - Hassan C et al. High-quality cleansing improves lesion detection during colonoscopy compared to adequate cleansing: post hoc analysis of 1170 central-reader assessed patients in three randomised phase 3 trials. #P0416. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET - Manning J et al. Higher Harefield cleansing scale scores are associated with improved lesion detection: post hoc analysis of three randomised and central reader-assessed phase 3 clinical trials. #P0417. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET - Amlani B et al. Public attitudes to colonoscopy: how much bowel preparation liquid must be drunk before a colonoscopy? #P0460. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET - Halonen J et al. Overnight or morning only split dosing with 1 L polyethylene glycol NER1006 can deliver 92% or higher rates of successful overall colon cleansing in normal weight and obese patients. #P0607. Lunes 22 de octubre. 12:30 - 13:30 CET.

Posters relacionados con XIFAXAN(R) 550mg (rifaximin) 

- Schuchmann M et al. Long term prevention of overt hepatic encephalopathy is possible with lactulose alone but more effective if combined with rifaximin: A systematic review with number needed to treat analyses of randomised controlled trials. #P0032. Poster of Excellence and Poster Champion Session. Lunes 22 de octubre de 12:30 - 13:30 CET, Terminal 4: 14:00 - 15:30 CET, premios: 15.30 CET - Currie C et al. Derivation and validation of a statistical model to forecast three-month, all cause mortality in subjects admitted with incident diagnosis of cirrhosis. #P0033. Poster of Excellence and Poster Champion Session. Lunes 22 de octubre, Terminal 2: 12:30 - 13:30 CET, premios: 13.45 CET - Currie C et al. Derivation and validation of a statistical model to forecast long term all-cause mortality in people with cirrhosis. #P0034. Lunes 22 de octubre, 12:30 - 13:30 CET.

Síganos en @norgine  

Contacto para medios:   Isabelle Jouin, Teléfono: +44-(0)-1895-826-237

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

Cupones de descuento

  1. Codigo descuento Expedia

    Código descuento Expedia
  2. Cupón Nike

    Cupón Nike
  3. Código descuento Media Markt

    Código descuento Media Markt
  4. Código promocional El Corte Inglés

    Código promocional El Corte Inglés
La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalRusia amenaza a Trump con "medidas militares" si se confirma su retirada del acuerdo de armas nucleares

Rusia amenaza a Trump con "medidas militares" si se confirma su retirada del acuerdo de armas nucleares
SociedadCambio de hora octubre 2018: ¿se adelanta o se atrasa el reloj para poner el horario de invierno?

Cambio de hora octubre 2018: ¿se adelanta o se atrasa el reloj para poner el horario de invierno?
EspañaEspaña fue el tercer país exportador de armas a Arabia Saudí en el periodo 2012-2016

España fue el tercer país exportador de armas a Arabia Saudí en el periodo 2012-2016