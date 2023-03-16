Publicado 16/03/2023 07:24
Notice of annual general meeting in Multiconsult ASA

OSLO, Norway, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult (Oslo: MULTI) Annual general meeting of Multiconsult ASA will be held on 13 April 2022 at 05:00 p.m. (17:00) CEST at the Company's head office, Nedre Skøyen vei 2, 0276 Oslo, Norway.

This is a physical meeting, and we encourage shareholders to either participate by advance votes, proxy or physically. If any shareholder enrolled prefer to attend electronically, please send an e-mail to psmj@multiconsult.no and we will facilitate for this.

All the documents to be processed at the annual general meeting, including the 2022 annual report, are available on the company's website www.multiconsult-ir.com.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Notice of the annual general meeting
  • The notice of attendance/proxy form
  • The statement of the nomination committee 2023
  • Remuneration report
  • Annual report 2022

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations: Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relations Officer Phone: +47 416 11 161 E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.noMedia contact: Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor Phone: +47 924 55 663 E-mail: caam@multiconsult.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-in-multiconsult-asa-301773841.html

