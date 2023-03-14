Polytex launches new PRO line - the next-generation full cycle workwear solution

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)
With varied dispensing and return units linked to advanced, cloud-based management software, the new Polytex PRO line offers higher performance, an improved user experience, and enhanced cyber security.
CAESAREA, Israel, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli workwear management company Polytex Technologies today announced the launch of its next-generation full cycle workwear solution, Polytex PRO. With numerous design improvements based on customer feedback, it's a simpler, faster system, with larger capacity, support for more varied garments, and many new features.