Primex Pharmaceuticals and POA Pharma Sign a Strategic Partnership to Commercialise OZALIN in the Nordic Region

Publicado 21/02/2019 8:02:14 CET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POA Pharma Scandinavia AB, a market-oriented Boutique Healthcare Company, working in close contact with healthcare organizations, professionals and hospitals in Nordic countries and Primex Pharmaceuticals AG, an innovative Anaesthesia pharmaceutical company, today announced a strategic agreement to launch OZALIN® in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

One of the challenges facing paediatric anaesthetists in treating children, either for premedication prior to surgery or during procedural sedation, is the lack of acceptable approved medications. An oral solution for children older than 6 months, OZALIN®, has been approved in several markets in the EU.

"The agreement with POA Pharma represents an important achievement for Primex Pharmaceuticals and underscores our commitment to making OZALIN® available to anaesthetists across all EU member states," said Alan Knox, Primex's Group CEO. "We are confident that POA Pharma expertise in the field of anaesthesia, coupled with their understanding of the Nordic countries, will benefit children requiring premedication or procedural sedation."

Tina Madsen Sandstrom, CEO of POA, "POA Pharma is looking forward to launch OZALIN® to our patients and clinical customers in the Nordic markets. We are happy to once again having the opportunity to introduce new developments within the health care sector."

About Primex Pharmaceuticals:

Primex Pharmaceuticals is a leading global innovative anaesthesia company, expanding in paediatric pharmaceuticals. Primex brings a broad portfolio of anaesthesia products helping patients undergo a wide range of medical procedures, including a novel, oral solution for paediatric sedation now approved in several markets in the European Union. Primex Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Switzerland.

www.primexpharma.com [http://www.primexpharma.com/]

About POA Pharma:

POA Pharma is a market-oriented Boutique Healthcare Company present in 9 competence areas with offices in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and US. The home Market is the Nordic countries were POA represents 12 Pharmaceutical producers from 10 countries. POA Pharma contributes to better healthcare, better health and wellbeing and a higher quality of life.

www.poapharma.com [http://www.poapharma.com/]

For further information, please contact:

Primex Pharmaceuticals AG Alan Knox, CEO Zug, Switzerland Tel. +41 (0)79 1762420 alan.knox@primexintl.com[mailto:alan.knox@primexintl.com]

POA Pharma Scandinavia AB Tina Madsen Sandstrom Gothenburg, Sweden Tel. +46 (0) 31 788 05 99 tina.madsen@poaab.com[mailto:tina.madsen@poaab.com]

© Primex Pharmaceuticals AG, Zug, Switzerland. All rights reserved

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824543/PrimexPharma_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824543/PrimexPharma_Logo.jpg]

Web site: http://www.primexpharma.com/