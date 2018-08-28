COMUNICADO: Real-world Evidence From GARFIELD-AF Shows Superior Reduction in Mortality With Non-vitamin K Antagonists Oral Anticoagu

Publicado 28/08/2018 16:40:23 CET

- Five sequential cohorts of prospective, newly diagnosed patients, facilitating comparisons of discrete time periods and describing the evolution of treatments and outcomes; - Investigator sites that are selected randomly within carefully assigned national AF care setting distributions, ensuring that the enrolled patient population is representative; - Enrolment of consecutive eligible patients regardless of therapy to eliminate potential selection bias; - Follow-up data captured for a minimum of 2 and up to 8 years after diagnosis, to create a comprehensive database of treatment decisions and outcomes in everyday clinical practice.

Included patients must have been diagnosed with nonvalvular AF within the previous 6 weeks and have at least one risk factor for stroke; as such, they are potential candidates for anticoagulant therapy to prevent blood clots leading to stroke. It is left to the investigator to identify a patient's stroke risk factor(s), which need not be restricted to those included in established risk scores. Patients are included whether or not they receive anticoagulant therapy, so that the merit of current and future treatment strategies can be properly understood in relation to patients' individual risk profiles.

The GARFIELD-AF registry is funded by an unrestricted research grant from Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany.

For more information, visit our website: http://www.garfieldregistry.org.

The burden of AF

Up to 2% of the global population has AF,[6] including around 8.8 million people in Europe[7] and 5-6.1 million in the United States.[8] It is estimated that its prevalence will at least double by 2050 as the global population ages.[8] AF is associated with a five-fold increase in stroke risk, and one out of five strokes is attributed to this arrhythmia.[6] Ischaemic strokes related to AF are often fatal, and those patients who survive are left more frequently and more severely disabled and have a greater risk of recurrence than patients with other causes of stroke.[6] Hence, the risk of mortality from AF-associated stroke is doubled and the cost of care is 50% higher.[6]

AF occurs when parts of the atria emit uncoordinated electrical signals. This causes the chambers to pump too quickly and irregularly, not allowing blood to be pumped out completely.[9] As a result, blood may pool, clot and lead to thrombosis, which is the number one cardiovascular killer in the world.[10] If a blood clot leaves the left atrium, it could potentially lodge in an artery in other parts of the body, including the brain. A blood clot in an artery in the brain leads to a stroke; 92% of fatal strokes are caused by thrombosis.[10] Stroke is a major cause of death and long-term disability worldwide - each year, 6.5 million people die[11] and 5 million are left permanently disabled.[12] People with AF also are at high risk for heart failure, chronic fatigue and other heart rhythm problems.[13]

About the TRI

The TRI is dedicated to bringing new solutions to patients for the detection, prevention and treatment of blood clots. The TRI's goal is to advance the science of real-world enquiry so that the value of real-world data is realised and becomes a critical link in the chain of evidence. Our pioneering research programme, across medical disciplines and across the world, continues to provide breakthrough solutions in thrombosis.

For more information, visit: http://www.tri-london.ac.uk.

Camm AJ, et al. Comparative effectiveness of oral anticoagulants in everyday practice. Late Breaking Registry Results 2 ESC Congress 2018. Nr 5876

