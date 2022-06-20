Schoeller Allibert appoints Oliver Iltisberger as CEO

NEWS AKTUELL // June 2022 – Hoofddorp (NL) . Schoeller Packaging B.V. (the “Company”) announces that it has appointed Oliver Iltisberger as Chief Executive Officer of Schoeller Allibert, effective August 1, 2022.

Until recently, Oliver was President, ABB Smart Buildings Division, a global building automation and services business with revenues of approximately $3bn and 11,000 employees. Prior to this, Oliver held various top executive roles at Landis+Gyr, a global leader in electricity and gas metering and grid solutions. Whilst at Landis+ Gyr, he was instrumental in developing the smart metering products, systems and services portfolio for the business and executing the transformation towards smart energy service provision, apart from his responsibility in manufacturing. He executed and integrated several acquisitions and contributed in a team to realize the company’s successful IPO.

Being a German and Swiss citizen, Oliver holds a joint masters degree in Business Management and Mechanical Engineering (Dipl. Wirtschaftsingenieur) from the University of Darmstadt in Germany. He will work out of the Company’s headquarter, located in Hoofddorp, near Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The Supervisory Board is delighted that Oliver has agreed to join Schoeller Allibert as CEO and believes his organisation skills, deep international experience in manufacturing and services and his track record make him well suited to lead the company through its next phase of growth and performance improvement.

Pending this appointment, Henrik Akerson from Brookfield Asset Management will continue to act as interim CEO, with the full support of both shareholder groups.

– ends –

Schoeller Allibert is one of Europe’s key manufacturers of returnable plastic packaging systems. It has extensive expertise in a range of industries, including agriculture, automotive, food and food processing, beverage, retail, industrial manufacturing and pooling. For more information, visit www.schoellerallibert.com

