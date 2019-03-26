Shortlist European Press Prize 2019

Publicado 26/03/2019 8:15:37 CET

AMSTERDAM, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the shortlist for the European Press Prize 2019. The winners will be announced on May 23(rd) at Gazeta Wyborcza in Warsaw. Learn more about the prize here [http://europeanpressprize.com/].

Distinguished Reporting

-- '56 days' - Katrin Kuntz, Marian Blasberg, Christoph Scheuermann, Der Spiegel (Germany) -- 'Gaza. It's time for change' - Francesca Borri, Yedioth Ahronoth (Israel) & La Repubblica (Italy) -- 'If We Were Roma, We Would Not Come Back from Britain' - Denisa Gdovinová & Filip Olsovsky, .týzden (Slovakia) -- 'I'm going for an HIV' - Ekaterina Fomina, Novaya Gazeta (Russia) -- 'Prisoners of the 4(th) floor' - Ewa Wolkanowska-Kolodziej, Pismo. Magazyn Opinii (Poland) -- 'Viktor Orbán's reckless football obsession' - Dan Nolan & David Goldblatt, The Guardian (UK)

Innovation

-- 'The Drums of Democracy' - Catalina Dumbraveanu, Ramin Mazur, John Donica, Victoria Colesnic & Edges of Europe team, Are We Europe (International) & 360 Magazine (Netherlands) -- 'Elections clouds cleared: which party, which candidate says what?' - Efe Kerem Sözeri, P24 (Turkey) -- 'Endgame' - Maximilian Popp in Der Spiegel, Germany & The Black Sea, Romania -- 'Forbidden Stories' - Laurent Richard & Freedom of Voices Network, forbiddenstories.org (International) -- 'Palmyra, the other side' - Guillermo Abril & Carlos Spottorno, Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin (Germany) & El País Semanal (Spain) -- 'Radmesser' - Michael Gegg, Fabian Altenried, Martin Baaske, Andreas Baum, Hans Hack, Jakob Kluge, Hendrik Lehmann, David Meidinger, Hannes Soltau, Helena Wittlich, Der Tagesspiegel (Germany)

Investigative Reporting

-- 'The Brotherhood of Killers and Cops' - Roman Anin, Novaya Gazeta (Russia) -- 'Money laundering at Danske Bank' - Eva Jung, Simon Bendtsen & Michael Lund, Berlingske (Denmark) -- 'Myanmar Burning' - Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe Oo, Simon Lewis, Antoni Slodkowski, Reuters (International) -- 'Propaganda War in Europe: The Far-Right Media' - Nina Horaczek, Falter (Austria) -- 'Unmasking the Salisbury Poisoning Suspects' - Christo Grozev, Roman Dobrokhotov, Daniel Romein, Bellingcat (UK) -- 'Windrush Scandal' - Amelia Gentleman, The Guardian (UK)

Opinion

-- 'The end of Atlanticism: has Trump killed the ideology that won the cold war?' - Madeleine Schwartz, The Guardian (UK) -- 'Let's continue talking about murder, not Fico's media tyranny' - Beata Balogova, SME (Slovakia) -- 'Someone I wish I hadn't known' - Vera Mulder, De Correspondent (Netherlands) -- 'Trial runs for fascism are in full flow' - Fintan O'Toole, Irish Times (Ireland) -- 'Use article 7 against my country' - Radu Dumitrescu, The New Federalist (Romania)

